- BTC/USD is paralyzed in a tight range before a large move.
- Ripple is doing well with 2% of gains on a day-to-day basis.
Layer-2 solutions can improve make Bitcoin (BTC) usability and make it a true competitor to the US Dollar, according to Kraken CEO Jesse Powell. He believes that Bitcoin adoption will be driven by several key factors including improvements in Bitcoin’s usability, and its anti-inflation features in the environment of the current money-printing policies.
Speaking in the interview with Bloomberg, Powell said that Bitcoin proved itself as a store of value. People trust the system as it is characterized by the predictable nature of issuance. Thus it is often used as a hedge against traditional assets. Bitcoin may even surpass gold as a safe-haven.
“Look at the Fed buying junk bonds from failed United States corporations. It’s a joke. The market is manipulated. They’re printing trillions of dollars to pump up the value of publicly traded stocks. You can’t price anything in dollars any more. Inflation is going to be out of control very soon here. Personally I would be buying bitcoin as a hedge against that inflation,” he said.
Top-3 coins overview
BTC/USD settled below $9,500 amid slow trading activity The coin uhas stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday. The further BTC recovery depends on the ability to move outside the triangle pattern and clear the critical resistance of $10,000.
BTC/USD daily chart
ETH/USD is changing hands at $233.75, unchanged since the start of the day. The coin is moving within the short-term bearish trend with the local support created by psychological $230.00. The resistance comes at the former channel support at $240.00. A sustainable move above this area will create a bullish momentum with the next focus on the recent recovery high above $254.00.
ETH/USD daily chart
XRP/USD settled at $0.1957. The coin touched $0.1909 during early Asian hours, but managed to regain ground amid strong buying interest clustered around the psychological barrier. The coin has gained nearly 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. The support is created by the intraday low of $0.1909 followed by psychological $0.1900. The resistance comes at $0.2000.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin gets ready for the storm
Layer-2 solutions can improve make Bitcoin (BTC) usability and make it a true competitor to the US Dollar, according to Kraken CEO Jesse Powell. He believes that Bitcoin adoption will be driven by several key factors including improvements in Bitcoin’s usability.
Ripple makes its way to top-50 disruptors of 2020
CNBC, an American news media corporation, published a list of 50 disrupters of 2020, the companies that made an impact in the year. Ripple took the 28th place in the rating and become was the only digital currency project that made its way in the list.
IOT/USD unlikely to break above $0.2300
IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $627 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. The coin has gained over 2% in the recent 24 hours and over 3% since the start of Wednesday to trade at $0.2266 at the time of writing.
XTZ/USD moves within a sloping channel
Tezos (XTZ) is the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $79 million. The coin is changing hands at $2.59, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.