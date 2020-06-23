Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin bulls are intimidated by a strong resistance of $9,700

- Bitcoin and top altcoins move in sync with the stock markets.
- The recovery stalled so far, but the longer-term trend remains positive.
The cryptocurrency market recovery has stalled, while stocks are climbing amid conflicting comments from the US officials. The S&P 500 contracts hit a session high, while the European markets have also been dominated by bullish momentum.
The stock market investors bet on trillions of dollars in stimulus injected by global central banks and dismiss the economic risks related a resurgence in virus breakouts. Bitcoin stays mostly uncorrelated with the traditional markets; however, the coin tends to grow in sync with equities and other rislky assets.
Top-3 coins overview
BTC/USD touched the area above $9,700 twice in the recent 24 hours; however, the upside momentum is not strong enough to allow the further recovery. The coin has barely moved since the beginning of the day and gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis. BTC/USD may be vulnerable to sharp market movements ahead on options settlement.
BTC/USD daily chart
ETH/USD settled below $244.00 as the upside momentum stalled on Tuesday. The coin is moving within the short-term bearish trend with the local support created by daily SMA50 on approach to $220.00. The resistance comes at the recent high of $253.67. A sustainable move above this area is needed for the upside to gain traction.
ETH/USD daily chart
XRP/USD is still below $0.1900 despite the cryptocurrency recovery across the board. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis, however the short-term bias is bearish. The critical resistance is created by the psychological $0.1900 and $0.1915 (daily SMA100) The support comes at Monday's low of $0.1857, followed by the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.1815.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
