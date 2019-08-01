Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins in retreat again

- Bitcoin and major altcoins are under selling pressure during early Asian hours.
- No follow-through after a move above $10,000 bodes ill for BTC.
The cryptocurrency market is in retreat in Asia on Thursday after a strong performance during late Wednesday trading. Bitcoin (BTC) is balancing on $10,000, while major altcoins show mixed dynamics. Litecoin (LTC) is the best-performing asset out of top-20 with over 5% on gains on a day-on-day basis; UNUA SED LEO (LEO) is a loser of the day - the coin is down 2% from this time on Wednesday.
The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation increased to $275 billion. The total trading volume climbed to $52 billion, while Bitcoin's market share surpassed 65% barrier.
Top-4 coins price overview
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) retreated from the intraday high of $10,166 to trade marginally above critical $10,000 by the time of writing. Despite the recovery, the bull's momentum seems to be fading away. The shrinking volatility may signal that the bulls are not ready to push the coin higher. Anyway, we will need to see a follow-through before we can claim that the breakthrough above $10,000 is valid. BTC/USD has gained about 3.5% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Thursday.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $22.9 billion, has grown by 1.1% on a day-on-day basis and lost 2% since the start of the Asian session on Thursday. ETH/USD is hovering above $210; however, the downside momentum is gaining traction after a failed attempt to break above $220.00.
Ripple's XRP remains capped by $0.3200 handle. Another attempt to break above this handle yielded no results and pushed the coin towards $0.3160 by the time of writing. Ripple's current market capitalization is registered at $13.6 billion. The coin has stayed unchanged on a day-on-day basis and lost 1% of its value since the beginning of Thursday.
Litecoin (LTC/USD) is the strong-performer with nearly 6% of gains on a day-on-day basis. The fourth-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $6.0 billion, stopped within a whisker of $100.00 during early Asian hours on Thursday and retreated towards $96.60 by the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls face healthy resistance at $10,075
Following a heavily bullish Wednesday, BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Thursday. During Wednesday, the price spiked from $9,588 to $10,090, re-entering the $10,000-zone. So far, the price has fallen to $10,023.50 in the early hours of Thursday.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins in retreat again
The cryptocurrency market is in retreat in Asia on Thursday after a strong performance during late Wednesday trading. Bitcoin (BTC) is balancing on $10,000, while major altcoins show mixed dynamics. Litecoin (LTC) is the best-performing asset out of top-20 with over 5% on ...
Ripple announces a partnership with Kyoto University and the University of Tokyo for Blockchain Research
Ripple announces a new partnership with Kyoto University and the University of Tokyo, which is part of its University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI). The payments solution specialist detailed ...
Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD bulls looking for a big escape from bearish technical structure
Bitcoin Cash price on Wednesday is trading in positive territory, holding gains of over 2%. BCH/USD bulls are trying to defy odds by breaking out from a bearish pennant set up. Heavy near-term supply limiting ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.