Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Markets:
Sellers are still at the helm of the trading across the cryptocurrency market. All the major cryptocurrencies are nursing minor losses amid consolidation in specific tight ranges.
BTC/USD is holding above $9,200 as reported in the price prediction article. There is a confluence resistance at $9,276 that continues to limit bullish effort. On the other hand, the tight Bollinger Band constriction suggests that volatility is soon coming back as well as breakout towards $10,000.
Ethereum price is also in consolidation at $240 after a minor recovery from the first support at $240. Like Bitcoin, Ether is also dealing with low volatility. As reported during the Asian session, ETH/USD is mainly in the hands of the bulls, especially with the price holding above the 50 SMA on the weekly support.
Ripple price is facing a make or break situation at $0.20. Gains towards $0.21 are quite limited while buyers are keen on holding above the initial support at $0.1998. It is clear that Ripple is not out danger yet.
Cardano (ADA) is trading 6.52% higher on the day while holding in the sixth position on the market. Analysts say that the incredible performance of ADA could culminate in losses due to overbought conditions. However, ADA users are looking forward to the launch of public staking; a feature that could see it rally even higher.
Chart of the day: ETH/USD weekly chart
Market:
Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been on a steady rise over the last three months. Some of the factors supporting this growth is the tokenization of Bitcoin and the entrance of yield farming. A recent report found that the number of tokenized BTC is surging above the sum of the BTC integrated on the Lightning Network. Moreover, WrappedBTC currently takes up over two-thirds of all the tokenized BTC on the Ethereum blockchain.
Industry:
The rumor that PayPal, a leading payments gateway provider, is getting into the cryptocurrency field has finally been confirmed. A letter directed to the European consultation framework highlights issues such as banking services and the development of cryptocurrency services. PayPal’s entrance into the cryptocurrency industry is to “democratize access to financial services and the digital economy across the globe”. The letter added that PayPal:
Is continuously monitoring and evaluating global developments in the crypto and blockchain/distributed ledger space. Of particular interest for us is how these technologies and crypto-assets can be utilized to achieve greater financial inclusion and help reduce/eliminate some of the pain points that exist today in financial services.
Regulation:
The China Securities Regulatory Commission, former official, Xiao Gang in a recently published book reckons that the creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) would see the emergence of digital stocks. Xiao highlights that “digital stock is the natural product of the digital currency in the future.” However, for this to happen, research must be done on how to solve the challenge of connecting the digital currency to the capital market.
Quote of the day:
Digital currency will bring impact and influence on currency issuance, circulation, settlement, asset pricing, asset trading and other systems attached to currency in various countries and regions. @Xiao Gang.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk, Binance, Coinbase Twitter accounts hacked posting scam links, $35,000 stolen already
The most popular cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, got its Twitter account hacked, in fact, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO also got hacked. Similarly, Coinbase and many others seem to have been hacked by the same hacker or group of hackers.
XRP/USD short-term bulls may lose hope if daily SMA gives in
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1973. The fourth-largest digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday after a sharp sell-off below the psychological $0.2000.
ETH/USD lack of volatility indicates an explosive move to $250 or $220 is nearby
The second-largest cryptocurrency is not doing much, trading between $235 and $245 for the past six days. Ethereum price peaked at $248.98 on July 8 after a significant bull move, however, bulls have been unable...
LINK/USD hits a new all-time high at $8.89 and gets close to a $3 billion market capitalization
ChainLink is one of the best performing coins in the last two weeks after a massive 100% bull rally. LINK is up 450% since the low of March 13 and continues climbing the market capitalization ladder.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.