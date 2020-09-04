Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin suffers a flash crash below $10,000 but recovers

Here is what you need to know on Saturday 5, September

BTC/USD is currently trading at $10,500 after a decent recovery from a low of $9,875 on Binance. The move followed the action of the U.S. stock market closely. The Dow Jones slipped 600 points after opening but managed to recover, Bitcoin did basically the same although a bit stronger.

ETH/USD also dove below a crucial support area at $370 but managed to eventually defend it and bounce back up towards $400. It is currently trading at $389.

XRP/USD bounced from the daily 100-EMA but remains far weaker than the rest at $0.254 and struggling after the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA crossed bearishly.

Chart of the day: OMG/USD 4-hour chart

Market

The Dow Jones had a weak open diving 600 points after the U.S. jobs report. Similarly, Nasdaq had a 4% sell off. Other companies also plunged today, Apple lost 7%. Bitcoin and the entire market followed the steps of the U.S. stock market by first plummeting below $10,000 and then recovering quite decently.

Nonetheless, BitMEX came up with a notable announcement listing LINK and Tezos in its futures markets. Neither of the coins saw any effect in their price after the announcement.

Industry

Crypto.com, the leading platform on crypto cards has launched a French version for its mobile version and exchange.

There’s a vibrant Francophone crypto community, especially in the fast-growing DeFi space; France is also home to great innovators and partners like Ledger. Expect to see more local language versions of our App and Exchange soon, as we work to put cryptocurrency in every wallet.

