Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin suffers a flash crash below $10,000 but recovers

Here is what you need to know on Saturday 5, September
BTC/USD is currently trading at $10,500 after a decent recovery from a low of $9,875 on Binance. The move followed the action of the U.S. stock market closely. The Dow Jones slipped 600 points after opening but managed to recover, Bitcoin did basically the same although a bit stronger.
ETH/USD also dove below a crucial support area at $370 but managed to eventually defend it and bounce back up towards $400. It is currently trading at $389.
XRP/USD bounced from the daily 100-EMA but remains far weaker than the rest at $0.254 and struggling after the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA crossed bearishly.
Chart of the day: OMG/USD 4-hour chart
Market
The Dow Jones had a weak open diving 600 points after the U.S. jobs report. Similarly, Nasdaq had a 4% sell off. Other companies also plunged today, Apple lost 7%. Bitcoin and the entire market followed the steps of the U.S. stock market by first plummeting below $10,000 and then recovering quite decently.
Nonetheless, BitMEX came up with a notable announcement listing LINK and Tezos in its futures markets. Neither of the coins saw any effect in their price after the announcement.
Industry
Crypto.com, the leading platform on crypto cards has launched a French version for its mobile version and exchange.
There’s a vibrant Francophone crypto community, especially in the fast-growing DeFi space; France is also home to great innovators and partners like Ledger. Expect to see more local language versions of our App and Exchange soon, as we work to put cryptocurrency in every wallet.
Quote of the day
I love seeing new services constantly starting to accept Bitcoin. Bitcoin is really becoming “the currency of the Internet.” I’m most concerned by possible government reactions to Bitcoin. They can’t destroy Bitcoin, but they could really slow things down by making exchange much more difficult.
– Michael Marquardt
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin seems poised to fill CME gap at $9,600, but how likely would it be?
The flagship cryptocurrency has been on a downward spiral for a couple of days now. The declines commenced just after BTC failed to hold above $12,000 following a breakout earlier this week.
ETH contract calls on steroids, price may follow the lead
Ethereum's collapse gathered pace after the price broke below the critical support level of $400. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $388.79, down nearly 11% from this time on Thursday.
TRX/USD continues surging, but different technical metrics spell trouble
TRON's TRX has been one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-20 recently. The coin has gained over 15% on a day-to-day basis and over 80% on a weekly basis.
XRP/USD is not out of woods as long as it stays below $0.31
Ripple's XRP regained ground after a severe sell-off to $0.2400 during early Asian hours on Friday. Currently, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2640, having gained over 7% since the start of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.