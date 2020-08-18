Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin slides below $12,000 but could bounce back up, whale moves $243,000,000 worth of Bitcoin

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday 19, August

BTC/USD is trading at $11,980 right below the crucial $12k support level after a slight rejection at $12,300. However, bears are not getting a lot of continuation.

ETH/USD dropped following Bitcoin’s failure to hold $12k but remains in a daily uptrend and trading at $423.

XRP/USD dipped but is holding on to the $0.30 support level. Bulls are defending the daily 12-EMA and the RSI is cooling off.

The biggest gainer today was YFI cracking $12,000 and actually climbing higher than Bitcoin price. Swipe is also up 23% following Bitcoin’s acquisition.

Chart of the day: LINK/USD daily chart

Market

One of the largest Bitcoin whales ranked 37th has just moved around $243 million worth of Bitcoin to another empty wallet. The first wallet got the Bitcoin back in December 2018 and has just moved all the coins paying around $139 in fees.

It’s unclear if this prompted the price of Bitcoin to fall below $12,000 in less than one hour. It was not a transaction going to an exchange so it could simply mean the whale wants to renew his wallet.

Industry

Sorare, a blockchain-based fantasy football platform will launch a complete set of Japenese professional football players. The platform already had NFT cards issued.

Gate.io has announced the development of its own DeFi network called GateChain which will use a stablecoin named USDG and DEX, the core of the network. A decentralized exchange that is more transparent than others.

Quote of the day