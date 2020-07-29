Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin continues trading at $11,000 while Grayscale funds grow by $1 billion in days

Here is what you need to know on Thursday 30, July
BTC/USD remains strong trading at $11,200 and looking for the next leg up towards $12,000. The trading volume has started to decrease but the daily RSI remains overextended.
ETH/USD has formed a daily bull flag which is close to a breakout. It is currently changing hands at $321 and not facing many resistance levels.
XRP/USD is the biggest gainer today among the major cryptos with a 5.6% price surge to $0.244.
AdEx is the winner and it’s up 69.69% in the last 24 hours and more than 140% in the last week. StormX and Aave also had significant breakouts. Digitex Futures, Kleros, and Flexacoin have also been trading positively on July 29.
Chart of the day: XRP/USD daily chart
According to FNN, cryptocurrency terrorists and scammers just issued a bomb threat in Japan. Authorities stated that a Government building received an email about a bomb in the women’s bathroom. The terrorists claimed that the bomb would not be detonated if the payment demands were met. They were asking for cryptocurrencies, however, it seems that the threat was fake and just a scam.
Grayscale, the biggest cryptocurrency trust fund has grown by $1 billion in the last two weeks thanks to Bitcoin’s bull rally.
07/28/20 UPDATE: Net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for our Investment Products.— Grayscale (@Grayscale) July 28, 2020
Total AUM: $5.1 billion$BTC $BCH $ETH $ETC $ZEN $LTC $XLM $XRP $ZEC pic.twitter.com/x1gkDYuUZ3
Binance continues expanding its services, this time to Australia. According to the official announcement, Binance Australia will be a fiat-to-crypto trading platform for Australian users.
Australia has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation with favorable policies. By providing a secure and regulated platform for trading digital currencies with AUD, Binance Australia aims to make crypto more accessible among Australian users, furthering our mission to provide crypto access and drive freedom of money worldwide,” said Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ)
XRP unstoppable, BTC hesitant at $11,000
The cryptocurrency market has resumed the recovery after a short period of consolidation. Bitcoin and major altcoins are in a green zone again, though the first digital asset seems to lag behind some altcoins like XRP, BCH, and EOS that demonstrate stronger growth momentum.
TRX/USD to retest $0.2000 after correction
TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0195, off the intraday high of $0.01990. The coin has gained nearly 6% on a day-to-day basis moving in sync with the market.
Ripple Market Update: XRP/USD ready to unleash its bullish potential, next target is $0.2500
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at 0.2420. The coin has gained nearly 10% on a day-to-day basis and 4% since the beginning of the day. Due to the strong growth, XRP moved to third place in the global cryptocurrency market rating.
EOS/USD conquers $3.00, more upside ahead
EOS is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.82 billion and an average daily trading value of $2.5 billion. The coin has gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis and became one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-10.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.