Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin continues trading at $11,000 while Grayscale funds grow by $1 billion in days

Here is what you need to know on Thursday 30, July

BTC/USD remains strong trading at $11,200 and looking for the next leg up towards $12,000. The trading volume has started to decrease but the daily RSI remains overextended.

ETH/USD has formed a daily bull flag which is close to a breakout. It is currently changing hands at $321 and not facing many resistance levels.

XRP/USD is the biggest gainer today among the major cryptos with a 5.6% price surge to $0.244.

AdEx is the winner and it’s up 69.69% in the last 24 hours and more than 140% in the last week. StormX and Aave also had significant breakouts. Digitex Futures, Kleros, and Flexacoin have also been trading positively on July 29.

Chart of the day: XRP/USD daily chart

Market

According to FNN, cryptocurrency terrorists and scammers just issued a bomb threat in Japan. Authorities stated that a Government building received an email about a bomb in the women’s bathroom. The terrorists claimed that the bomb would not be detonated if the payment demands were met. They were asking for cryptocurrencies, however, it seems that the threat was fake and just a scam.

Grayscale, the biggest cryptocurrency trust fund has grown by $1 billion in the last two weeks thanks to Bitcoin’s bull rally.

Industry

Binance continues expanding its services, this time to Australia. According to the official announcement, Binance Australia will be a fiat-to-crypto trading platform for Australian users.

Australia has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation with favorable policies. By providing a secure and regulated platform for trading digital currencies with AUD, Binance Australia aims to make crypto more accessible among Australian users, furthering our mission to provide crypto access and drive freedom of money worldwide,” said Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ)

Quote of the day