Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin almost slips below $9,000 while the entire crypto market shakes

Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 26, 2020
BTC/USD is trading around $9,150 after a brief slip to $9,000. Fortunately, bulls managed to buy the dip and push Bitcoin above $9,100 again.
ETH/USD is battling for the $230 level and sees decreasing trading volume.
XRP/USD remains as the weakest cryptocurrency and it’s still fighting to stay above $0.18 while the trading volume continues declining.
The biggest gainer today was Compound (COMP) with a 21% price increase hitting $263 and putting itself at rank 23rd by market capitalization. Celsius continues with its bullish trend hitting $0.35 followed by Loopring with a 12% price surge.
Chart of the day: BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Market
Bitcoin and the market have been really stable for the past weeks, however, around 114,000 Bitcoin options are set to expire today. Contracts finishing is usually the spark of Bitcoin’s volatility which means this weekend can be quite important.
Ebang has continued with its plans to launch an IPO on Nasdaq. The company wants $125 million and plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange and mining farms.
Industry
Mozilla, the corporation behind Firefox has invested money in an African startup ffeaturing cryptocurrency wallets. Wallets Africa, the blockchain company, intends to allow people to send payments internationally at cheap prices and faster than traditional methods. Users of the platform can also pay for cable TV and other services directly with crypto.
Quote of the day
Blockchain technology could change our world more than people imagine. Bitcoin, however, could be a bubble.” — Jack Ma Yun
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD gains ground, ahead of options expiry
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,211 after a short-lived dip to the intraday low of $9,079. Bitcoin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Friday as the market waits for the massive options expiry later during the day.
XRP/USD threatens major support below $0.1800
XRP/USD dropped below $0.1800 and touched the intraday low at $0/1784. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0,1890, down 1% both on a day-to-day basis and since the start of Friday.
ETH/USD bears unrelenting towards $200
Ethereum has in the last 48 hours bled profusely due to the rejection at $250. The second attempt at clearing the psychological level ended in dire losses as Ethereum spiraled under $230.
XTZ/USD bears threaten daily SMA100
Tezos (XTZ) dropped to $2.45 ahead of the European opening on Friday. The coin has lost over 1% of its value in a matter of minutes amid increased bearish pressure across the board.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.