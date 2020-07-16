Cryptocurrency Market News: Biggest Twitter hack could be a good thing for Bitcoin, maybe

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, 16, 2020
BTC/USD is trading at $9,138 after a decent drop towards $9,000 due to the recent Twitter hack involving several high-profile accounts like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos.
ETH/USD also had a drop and got extremely close to a breakout below $230.
XRP/USD is bleeding the most losing the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which are now looking for a bear cross.
The biggest winner today is Algorand with a 26% price surge despite the bearish sentiment of the market. Elrond hasn’t really dropped much and it’s still extremely overextended at $0.016. Ardor and Fetch.ai are both up 11% with decent trading volume.
Chart of the day: XVG/USD daily chart
Of course, the biggest news today revolve around the notorious Twitter hack. The cryptocurrency scam that was posted from several high-profile Twitter accounts like Obama or Elon Musk managed to steal around $120,000 in Bitcoin. The list of hacked accounts is quite big ranging from crypto exchanges like Binance, Gemini, or Bitfinex to huge businessmen like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, currently the richest man alive.
It’s still unknown what exactly happened but everyone is speculating about a possible inside job. Justin Sun, founder of Tron and victim of the hack has offered $1 million to track down the hacker or hackers.
We are working closely with Twitter to resolve this issue immediately and return our accounts to normal. We are always vigilant in the handling of our accounts; operating safely and responsibly — taking the security of our accounts to the highest standards possible. This only further illuminates the urgent need for our society to adopt decentralized, trustless software, and services.
It’s true that the hacker or hackers managed to steal some Bitcoin, however, the exposure Bitcoin got might be better than what was stolen.
The Japanese government just confirmed the rumors about a digital currency coming soon. A special committee will be in charge of the so-called digital yen. Kozo Yamamoto, a Member of the House of Representatives and an ex-Ministry of Finance officer said that it’s needed for the Japanese government to do this stating:
If Japan doesn’t issue a digital currency and people in the world use other digital currencies, the Japanese yen will be forgotten and lose its sovereignty
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message, however, the attacker only managed to steal around 13 Bitcoins total.
ADA/USD regains ground after sharp sell-off, further recovery is limited
Cardano (ADA) lost over 6.5% of its value on Thursday as the cryptocurrency market moved into red territory. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1228 after a short-lived move to $0.1181.
ETH/USD succumbs to selling pressure and drops to $230 after major Twitter hack involving crypto
Ethereum has dropped to $230 after a significant sell-off following the recent Twitter hack. The attacker targeted all major cryptocurrency exchanges followed by prominent figures...
XTZ/USD recovers from a sudden drop below $3
Tezos is still trading inside a massive daily uptrend and is not facing a lot of resistance until $4. The current daily candlestick is a bullish one, especially if the buyers can hold Tezos price above $3.24.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.