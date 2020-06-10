Cryptocurrency Market Forecast Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: ETH/USD is sandwiched between strong levels, while BTC/USD and XRP/USD lack strong resistance

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,779.27

$9,779.27 Current Price: $9,772.66

BTC/USD lacks strong resistance on the upside and has one healthy support level at $9,750. This level has the 4-hour SMA 5, one-day SMA 5, one-day SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 200, one-hour SMA 200, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.

Ethereum

Open: $244.03

$244.03 Current Price: $244.06

ETH/USD is sandwiched between one strong resistance and support level at $245 and $243.50, respectively. $245 has the 4-hour SMA 5, one-day SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, 15-min SMA 200m 15-min Previous Low, one-hour Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger middle curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.

The $243.50 support level has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level,one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 100, one-hour SMA 200 and 4-hour Previous Low.

Ripple

Open: $0.2013

$0.2013 Current Price: $0.2017

XRP/USD has no strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there is one healthy support level at $0.179. It has the one-month Pivot Point support-one and Previous Month low.

