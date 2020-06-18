Cryptocurrency Market Forecast: Bearish dominance continues as coins suffer price drop

BTC/USD bears attempt to drop the price below the $9,400–level.

SMA 20 keeps ETH/USD in check.

XRP/USD shows decreasing bearish market momentum, despite negative price action.

BTC/USD daily chart

Open: $9,457.65

$9,457.65 Current Price: $9,401

BTC/USD is sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 50 and has found resistance at the downward trending line. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session, following two straight green sessions. The RSI indicator is trending at the neutral zone as the bulls and bears have effectively canceled each other out. BTC/USD has found resistance at $9,523.15, SMA 20 and $9,700. On the downside, healthy support lies at SMA 50, $9,280.65 and $9,067.55.

ETH/USD daily chart

Open: $233.75

$233.75 Current Price: $233.45

ETH/USD fell after encountering resistance at the SMA 20 curve. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed, which shows decreasing price volatility. The William’s %R is trending along in the neutral zone, while the Elliott Oscillator has had eight consecutive red sessions.ETH/USD faces strong resistance upfront at $237.50, SMA 20 and $248.30. On the downside, healthy support lies at $230.95, $221 and SMA 50.

XRP/USD daily chart

Open: $0.1931

$0.1931 Current Price: $0.1919

XRP/USD is trending horizontally in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band and struggling to break above the $0.1933 resistance level. The MACD shows decreasing bearish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two consecutive green sessions. XRP/USD faces strong resistance at $0.1933, $0.198, SMA 20 and SMA 50. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $0.19 and $0.18825.

