Cryptocurrency Market Forecast: Bearish dominance continues as coins suffer price drop

- BTC/USD bears attempt to drop the price below the $9,400–level.
- SMA 20 keeps ETH/USD in check.
- XRP/USD shows decreasing bearish market momentum, despite negative price action.
BTC/USD daily chart
- Open: $9,457.65
- Current Price: $9,401
BTC/USD is sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 50 and has found resistance at the downward trending line. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session, following two straight green sessions. The RSI indicator is trending at the neutral zone as the bulls and bears have effectively canceled each other out. BTC/USD has found resistance at $9,523.15, SMA 20 and $9,700. On the downside, healthy support lies at SMA 50, $9,280.65 and $9,067.55.
ETH/USD daily chart
- Open: $233.75
- Current Price: $233.45
ETH/USD fell after encountering resistance at the SMA 20 curve. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed, which shows decreasing price volatility. The William’s %R is trending along in the neutral zone, while the Elliott Oscillator has had eight consecutive red sessions.ETH/USD faces strong resistance upfront at $237.50, SMA 20 and $248.30. On the downside, healthy support lies at $230.95, $221 and SMA 50.
XRP/USD daily chart
- Open: $0.1931
- Current Price: $0.1919
XRP/USD is trending horizontally in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band and struggling to break above the $0.1933 resistance level. The MACD shows decreasing bearish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two consecutive green sessions. XRP/USD faces strong resistance at $0.1933, $0.198, SMA 20 and SMA 50. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $0.19 and $0.18825.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD trends in a narrow channel between SMA 20 and SMA 50
BTC/USD has dropped from $9,457.68 to $9,432 in the early hours of Thursday. The price is sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 50 and has found resistance at the downward trending line. The Elliott Oscillator ...
XRP/USD keeps trending horizontally in the lower part of 20-day Bollinger Band
XRP/USD went up from $0.1923 to $0.1926 this Wednesday as the bulls took back control after a bearish Tuesday. The price is trending horizontally in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band ...
ETH/USD drops down amidst the mysterious multi-million transaction fees
A few days back, multiple transactions on the Ethereum network were charged transaction fees up to $2.6 million. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, had suggested that the enormous fees “may ...
XTZ/USD moves within a sloping channel
Tezos (XTZ) is the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.9 billion and an average daily trading volume of $79 million. The coin is changing hands at $2.59, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.