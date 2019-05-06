Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex to perform maintenance on June 6

Poloniex will go offline for several hours.

All funds will be safe, but users will not have access to their assets.

The US-based cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex announced that it would go offline for several hours due to maintenance works. The maintenance works will start at 14:00 UTC.

"We'll be conducting maintenance Thursday, June 6 at 14:00 UTC. We expect this to take several hours. During that time, Poloniex will be offline and trading will be suspended. Assets on the exchange will be secure during maintenance," the company announced on Twitter.

The company assured users that their assets would be secure during the downtime. However, traders won't be able to access them until the maintenance is over.

"We do not plan to cancel open orders. When Poloniex is back online, markets will be in post-only mode for a short time before we reopen trading. During this time, you can cancel open orders and create new orders, but no orders will be filled," the company added.

Poloniex, opened in 2014, takes the 9th place in the cryptocurrency exchanges rating by an average daily trading volume. It is a purely crypto-to-crypto trading platform meaning that fiat currencies are unavailable there. To compensate for that, the venue offers access to a wide range of altcoins including Dogecoin, Dash, Steem Augur to name just a few.