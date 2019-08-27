Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx launches daily futures on Ethereum Classic and Bitcoin SV; Bitcoin and Ethereum to follow

OKEx users have access to daily futures on Ethereum Classic and Bitcoin SV.

The company plans to expand its offering in the nearest future.

Cryptocurrency Exchange OKEx has announced the launch of daily futures on Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Bitcoin SV (BSV).

"Reminder: Daily settlement for $BSV & $ETC futures contracts will be launched at 10am (CEST, UTC+2) today. We'll continue to add more enhancements on #OKEx platform to give you a better trading experience,” the company announced on Twitter.

Earlier this month the exchange launched similar service for Tron (TRX). More coins will be added in the nearest future.

Thus, the option will be available for XRP, BCH, LTC on August 28, while futures for EOS, ETH, BTC will go live on August 30.

The daily contracts will be settled on a daily basis at 10:00 CEST.

Also, OKEx announced that perpetual contracts will be settled three times a day. Instead of once a day. However, the company warned that the frequency of settlements may be adjusted in case of sharp market movements upon further notice.

"In case of unexpected market volatility or any other force majeure clauses, we may adjust the above implement schedules as appropriate and notify in further announcements as soon as possible."

Notably, at the time of writing, OKEx was the largest cryptocurrency exchnage by daily trading volumes based on CoinMarketCap's statistics. The Exchange processed transactions worth of $ 1.135 billion, more than Binance ($1.102 billion), BW.com ($ 1.041 billion) and CoinBene ($ 1.041 billion).

It is worth noting that in the previous week OKEx added four new types of trading orders: stop limit, trailing order, iceberg and TWAP order.

