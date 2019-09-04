- OKCoin launches a competition campaign among BTC, BCH and BSV developers.
- Users of the exchange may vote for their favorite project.
OKCoin announced that the users may vote for the developers of the Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) protocols. The platform will distribute 1000 BTC ((approximately $ 10,6 million at the current exchange rate).) among them in accordance with the voting results, the cryptocurrency media outlet ForkLog reports.
Registered OKCoin users are invited to visit a dedicated page and vote for one of the three projects.
OKCoin will send 0.02 BTC for each vote (either the BCH or BSV equivalent) to the participating projects. At the end of the campaign, the funds raised will be distributed between organizations and developers.
Bitcoin developers participating in OKCoin initiative include Luke Dashjr, Ben Woosley and Jimmy Song to name just a few. According to OKCoin initiative, the recent years have been volatile for the community, that'' why the platform decided to reward developers.
Notably, OKCoin entered the European market in June. The company launched cryptocurrency spot trading against EUR.
