Cryptocurrencies were subjected to further significant selling during Monday [Video]

Cryptocurrencies were subjected to further significant selling during Monday. The sentiment was undermined by a wider erosion of risk appetite, especially with equities and commodities losing ground while the dollar maintained a strong tone.
Bitcoin declined sharply to lows below $30,500 before finding some relief. There was a further bout of selling in early Asia on Tuesday with bitcoin sliding to 4-week lows below $30,000.
Ether was also subjected to volatile trading and continued to hit selling pressure on approach to the $2,000 level with a retreat to below $1,900. Ether was also subjected to fresh selling in Asia with 4-week lows below $1,750.
