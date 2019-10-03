During the last 24 hours, currencies are moving without direction, still digesting the gains acquired during Monday's session. BTC (+0.21%), XRP(´0.14%), and ETH(+0.73%) are mostly unchanged, while Litecoin drops 1.25%. The most bullish tokens today are Oasis City (OSC) with a jump of over 25% in the last 24H and Molecular Future (MOF) gaining 63% and Centrality(CENNZ) with 110% price increase.

The current market capitalization is $220.28 billion (-0.12%), and the 24H volume dropped to $19.97 billion.

Fig 1 - 24H market Capitalization

Fig 2 - Crypto Sector Heat Map

Hot News

Margrethe Vestager, the EU commissioner for Competition, is asking clever questions about Facebook Libra. Some of them are whetehr Libra is going to be an open platform for commerce, which currencies are going to accept, and if persons or companies using it will get "special advantage."

Two US lawmakers have asked the Federal Reserve's chair Jerome Powell to consider a "national digital currency. " They showed concerns that the US Dollar could be in jeopardy, long term.

Facebook's Libra announced essential steps forward to its crypto-project. Recently it has issued its official roadmap. According to it, the project would involve five partners at Milestone 1, with full nodes deployed and a total of 100 partners when Milestone 4 is reached.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin

We can see that bitcoin on the daily chart is making a wedged structure, and the price finds resistance in its 200-day moving average. Usually, this is a continuation pattern, so there is a probable scenario in which the price breaks to the downside to visit $7,660 and, possibly approaching $7,000 to find buying supply.

On the 4H chart, we still see the price supported by the Bollinger mean line. Thus, BTC might develop a short-term scenario that would drive the price to a new test of the 8,500 level, or even touch the $8,600. A break of the $8,500 can be a trap for buyers, so tight stops are advised.

If the $8,200 level is breached, though, we see a clear opportunity for shorts, with an initial target at $7,700.

Ethereum

Etherum's price has negated its last bullish candle made about 12 hours ago. Now the price is held near the Bollinger mean line, and we see that the scenario devised yesterday was cut early, thus, making a lower high. Ae see that a breach of the $176 would drive ETH down at least to test the lower trendline ($172). Another jump above $180 could mean that our previous scenario still can be reached.

Ripple

Ripple is moving inside a horizontal polygonal structure that resembles a pennant. The price is making new lower highs after the large bullish candlestick. It also has crossed the mean Bollinger line and moved to the lower side of it. We have to say, though that this seems to be a healthy correction and that the large bullish candle still has not been negated. We see a critical level at $0.245. If there is a close below it, we think it would trigger more sales. Conversely, a breakout of the 0.2542 level would attract buyers.

Iota

Iota is moving bullishly with pullbacks not even reaching the mid-Bollinger line and making higher highs and lows. The price also moves above its 30 and 200-period MA.

100% Anonymous Trading on EagleFX - Trade NOW!