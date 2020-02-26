Cryptocurrencies have accelerated their dive, endangering the previous bullish trend. Bitcoin (-3.61%) moves $9,000, Ethereum (-6.37%) is close to $240, and Bitcoin SV is deflating like a punctured balloon and is losing close to 40 percent of the value it had 14 days ago. Will this be the final capitulation or the beginning of a bearish trend? The worst performers were Tezos(-9.76%), Tron (-9.86%), Bitcoin SV (-11.67%), and Algo(-12.28%). Among this negative sentiment, Waves managed to gain 2.53 percent and United Bitcoin 17.97 percent.

Ethereum-based tokens are mostly in the red, again. with MKR(-5.87%), BAT(-7.08%), SNX(-9.56%), and CENNZ( 15.07%) leading the losses among the top capitalized. The best performers were BHT(+88.48%), VERI(+35.05%), VEST(+27.18%), and FSN (+19.53%).

Fig 1 - 24H Crypto Sector Heat Map

The market capitalization of the sector descended to $262,238 billion, a 6.24 percent drop. That move was made with a 24H volume of $58.804 billion, 8.4 percent higher than the previous 24H cycle. The dominance of Bitcoin is currently 64.15%, advancing almost a full point as BTC dropped below the average of the sector.

Fig 2 - 24H Crypto Market Cap and Traded Volume

Hot News

According to a Bloomberg report, Chinese companies are facing a financial collapse as the offices of many companies are closed for over a month due to the coronavirus outbreak. The financial reserves of the companies are being depleted, and banks are unwilling to extend the deadlines of the debt due over the next months. On a poll of small and medium-sized companies, one-third of the respondents had cash for just one month to cover the fixed expenses and another third for only two months. Also, only 30 percent of the firms have resumed their operations due to completed government approvals and lack of employees.

“If China fails to contain the virus in the first quarter, I expect a vast number of small businesses would go under,” - LvChangshun, an analyst at Beijing Zhonghe Yingtai Management Consultant Co. (source: Bloomberg)

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Chart 1 - Bitcoin 4H Chart

Bitcoin has broken the wedge formation to the downside and also pierced through the 200-period SMA. Currently, the price is moving near the $9,150 support, its price nearly touching the -3SD Bollinger line, which shows, firstly, that the bearish momentum has accelerated, and secondly, that the price is in a short-term oversold condition. Now, BTC is at a previous consolidation level; thus, it is likely the price stabilized in this region. The level to watch is now $9,150. A break below this level could drive the price down to $8,800, whereas a bottom at this level could boost the Bitcoin and create a new upward movement. Now, $9,500 will act as a resistance level. A rally above that level would mean good news for buyers and BTC hodlers.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 9,150 9,500 9,730 8,990 9,860 8,800 10,050

Ripple

Chart 2 - Ripple 4H Chart

Ripple had a significant drop early morning that moved its price to $0.236 from where it bounced. The last 24H movement broke the descending wedge to the downside, erasing all the gains XRP made in February. Now, its price has entered a region of consolidation, as the price is in the oversold levels, touching the -3SD Bollinger line. Therefore, we expect consolidation in this region. The level to watch is $0.236.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 0.2460 0.2600 0.2680 0.2360 0.2780 0.2250 0.2860

Ethereum

Chart 3 - Ethereum 4H Chart

Ethereum broke the wedge formation to the downside and is deeply in the red, its price dropping over 8.7 percent in 24 hours, and 14 .1 percent in the last three days. Now its price is near the $230 level, which can serve as a support zone. It also shows confluence for the lower side or a possible descending channel. This, and the fact that, currently, the price is exceedingly oversold - near its -3SD Bollinger line- makes us believe that the price should bounce and stabilize soon. The key level to watch ios $230.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 236 245 255 230 267 216 276

Litecoin

Chart 4 - Litecoin 4H Chart

Litecoin was driven by the mood of the market, and its initial breakout of the descending wedge was defeated. The price now moves again inside of the channel and has recently bounced off from the $66.85 support level. LTC's price is testing the lows made on Feb 20 and Feb 04; thus, it may come as good support. This and the fact that it is very oversold, makes us believe that the $66.85 level will hold and the price will stabilize around these levels. The current situation is bearish, but also, the price is near the lower line of the wedge, so not a good place to short it.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 66.85 73 76 62 80 58 83.5

Try Secure Leveraged Trading with EagleFX!