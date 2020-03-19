After an initial drop on Wednesday, cryptocurrencies recovered and raised to the previous trading levels, amid another red day on the stock exchanges around the globe and crude oil getting another hit, dropping over 16 percent. People talk about the drop in cryptocurrencies as a demonstration that their worth is questionable. Oil fell from a $65.6 January high to as low as $20 yesterday, a 67.7% drop, thus behaving in the same period even more poorly than cryptocurrencies.

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin(+5.19%), Ethereum(+6.35%), Litecoin(+7.02%), and Bitcoin SV(+8.8%) behaved with relatively good bullish sentiment, with DASH(+27.5%) and ZCash (+17%) among the best performers. Ethereum-based tokens also performed well, with REP(+21.4%), ENJ(+40%), and SNT(+53.77) among the most bullish.

The market cap of the crypto industry is currently $152.566 billion (+3.42%), 5.03 billion more than 24H Before. The traded volume in the last 24 hours increased by 1.58 percent, to $41.2 billion, and the Bitcoin dominance increased slightly to 64.91 percent.

Hot News

Late-night, the US Federal Reserve announced a new money market fund facility to stabilize the markets, hit hard by the sudden halt in the economic activities, as the result of the COVID-19 spread. This new Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF) was set to assist in the emerging demand for redemptions by families and investors. MMLF is similar to other programs that were run during a financial crisis, but this time it is aimed at purchasing a more extensive range of assets. The US Treasury will provide $10 billion of credit insurance to the FED.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will temporarily close its trading floor after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. The electronic activity will remain active.

Oil prices dropped momentarily to $20 per barrel during Thursday's session, closing at the lowest levels in over 20 years. April's West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell more than 24 percent yesterday, although it is bouncing over 10 percent in today's session.

"... As once the swift and savage physical rebalancing takes place, the markets could quickly fall to WTI $15 or even further" - Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp. (Source: Martetwatch.com).

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Bitcoin has recovered from yesterday's visit to the $5,000 level and now is approaching its $5,500 resistance level. The price moves near the +1SD Bollinger line, and its MACD is in a bullish phase and close to entering the positive region. If the price breaks above $5,500, it may continue its ascents to $6.300. A failure to do so may drive it to a new visit to $5,000 and $4,500.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 5,000 5,500 5,870 4,500 6,300 4,000 6,650

Ethereum

Ethereum is moving in a horizontal range between $110 and $123.The price is currently touching the +1SD Bollinger line and approaching the $123 level. The MACD also indicates a bullish bias. If ETH manages to close above $123, it may search for $136. Volume is thin, and the market still bearish; thus, we have to be careful with long positions unless we think long-term.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 110.00 123.00 136 100.00 146 86.00 158

Ripple

Ripple is also moving horizontally. Its range is between $0.14 and $0.15. The price has also moved to near the +1SD Bollinger line and approaches the $0.15 resistance, as the MACD continues showing a bullish bias. Ripple has been following the overall market flow; thus, if the buying activity continues and breaks above $0.15, its next target level is $0.17. The price is approaching the descending trendline; therefore, long positions should be closely monitored, as this line might act as an added resistance and limit the upward potential on XRP.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 0.1400 0.1500 0.1600 0.1300 0.1700 0.1200 0.1860

Try Secure Leveraged Trading with EagleFX!