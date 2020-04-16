On Wednesday, digital currencies broke the trading range and headed to the downside, after Bitcoin broke off the $6,800 level. It was a red day for all digital coins, yet Bitcoin SV (+5.69%), Litecoin (- 5.25%), ATOM (- 5.24%), and Binance Coin (- 5.26) were the most noteworthy losers among the main cryptos. The Ethereum-based token segment was, for the most part, red, despite the fact that there were a few remarkable winners, for example, MB(+12.4%), SNX (+11,2%) and CEL(+12). Early morning, the market had a sharp move that disregarded all of these losses, as can be seen on the heat map. Right now, Ethereum and EOS lead the profits with over 6.7 percent rise over its 24H worth.

With this sharp movement, the market capitalization of the crypto sector is very close to breaking above the $200 billion. Also, the 24H volume had a steep increment and is currently $45.75 billion (+41.87%). Oddly, the dominance of Bitcoin is little changed at 64.24%.

Hot News

Digital Yuan is being tested in Suzhou as part of a transport subsidy plan for local government and workers. Another official report stated that the mobile payments app by Alipay contributed to the R+D of the digital Yuan wallet, and also to the distribution and payment technology.

Wyoming passes a law, effective July 1, that allows insurance companies to invest in digital assets.

A Bloomberg contributor, Jared Dillan, says that after the multi-trillion stimulus package, the US dollar has no real intrinsic value. He thinks likely that the US government may spend over 10 trillion in just one year to push the economy after the coronavirus outbreak. "And the numbers will go up from there."

Technical Analysis: Bitcoin

Bitcoin made a strong morning star pattern after its bounce off the 6500 level and continued with another bullish candle that pierced through the 7000 resistance on strong volume. The move is making a powerful engulfing figure in the daily chart, as well. On the chart, we see also that the last candlestick broke through the red descending trendline that marked the long-term bearish bias. Now the outlook of the market has completely reversed. The price moves well above the +1SD Bollinger line, and the MACD has turned up. Thus, the asset is a buy on consolidation, with the next targets being 7200 and 7400. Standard Pivot Levels

Support Pivot Point Resistance 6,634 7,042 7,333 6,350 7,740 5,922 8,030

Ethereum

Ethereum is leading the way up with a very sharp upward movement, that, as in the case of the Bitcoin, started with a bounce off the 147 low and a subsequent morning star pattern that wiped all the losses made yesterday. This move also pierced through the previous highs, the top of the descending channel, and went above the ascending trendline. This is a strong mid-term bullish signal. Ethereum's price is now a bit overbought, so we can expect a consolidation (which is already happening), but the momentum is strong, and it won't be too long. The next resistance to overcome will be 174 and then 180. Standard Pivot Levels

Support Pivot Point Resistance 142 159 175 125 193 108 209

Ripple

Ripple is profiting from the market turn, and its price has also bounced off the bottom of the descending channel, to, then, create a robust engulfing figure and another bullish confirmation candle that is currently bouncing off from the 0.193 level. The price is now above the +SD Bollinger line, and the MACD turned bullish, as the price surpassed the previous topping region. Ripple is behaving the weakest of all, but, anyway, it is profiting from the current market turn. Its next task will be to reach the 0.205 level, which is the last major top if the recovery. Standard Pivot Levels.

Support Pivot Point Resistance 0.1770 0.1910 0.2030 0.1650 0.2170 0.1500 0.2300

Try Secure Leveraged Trading with EagleFX!