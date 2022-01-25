Cryptocurrencies remained under pressure on Monday with Bitcoin sliding to lows around $33,000 [Video]

Cryptocurrencies remained under pressure in European trading on Monday with bitcoin sliding to lows around $33,000 as risk appetite deteriorated further and equities were subjected to further pressure.
Bitcoin did, however, demonstrate some resilience after the New York open. Risk conditions remained a key element during the day amid expectations of tighter liquidity conditions.
The rally gathered momentum as equities recovered strongly and strengthened to above $37,000. There was an element of resilience in Asia with bitcoin around $36,000.
Ether also came under sustained pressure with lows below $2,200 before a strong recovery to above $2,450 and consolidation below $2,400 on Tuesday.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek predicts higher institutional investment in crypto
Crypto.com CEO believes that institutional investment in crypto could continue rising in 2022. Analysts have noted that the native token of the Crypto.com exchange did not get negatively impacted after the recent security incident.
Shiba Inu selling pressure continues, but SHIBA maintains critical support level
Shiba Inu price action, like the entire cryptocurrency market, has faced some significant selling pressure. Bears continue to pressure SHIBA, which is now down over 80% from its all-time highs.
Decentraland price not out of the woods yet, MANA bears prepare for 28% decline
Decentraland price could be headed for a further decline as MANA continues to drop toward the bearish target projected by a pessimistic chart pattern. The token is at risk of a 28% plunge toward $1.46 if the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) fails to act as a reliable foothold.
Ethereum shifts away from ETH 2.0
Ethereum will be moving away from ETH 1.0 and ETH 2.0 as the protocol undergoes significant changes. Core developers on the network are referring to the stages on the blockchain as the “execution layer” and “consensus layer.”
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.