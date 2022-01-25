Cryptocurrencies remained under pressure on Monday with Bitcoin sliding to lows around $33,000 [Video]

Cryptocurrencies remained under pressure in European trading on Monday with bitcoin sliding to lows around $33,000 as risk appetite deteriorated further and equities were subjected to further pressure.

Bitcoin did, however, demonstrate some resilience after the New York open. Risk conditions remained a key element during the day amid expectations of tighter liquidity conditions.

The rally gathered momentum as equities recovered strongly and strengthened to above $37,000. There was an element of resilience in Asia with bitcoin around $36,000.

Ether also came under sustained pressure with lows below $2,200 before a strong recovery to above $2,450 and consolidation below $2,400 on Tuesday.