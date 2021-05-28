Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Zilliqa, Ethereum Classic & Dogecoin — Asian Wrap 28 May

Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL to pause before launching 120% rally
Zilliqa price has stalled at the May declining trend line after setting the framework for a double bottom on the daily chart. Volume has not been cooperative during the rebound, suggesting that a pullback or pause is necessary to refresh ZIL after the 100% bounce from the May 23 low.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC prepares for a 120% rally
Ethereum Classic price closed last week down 45%, but it has followed it with a 44% rebound this week, lifting the digital asset to May's declining trend line. The rebound has not registered an extreme overbought reading on any necessary timeframe, suggesting the current ETC pause is not the beginning of a new leg lower but a slow release of price compression.
Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE trapped between massive barriers
Dogecoin price has been oscillating along the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) since May 20, complicating a bullish outlook for the digital asset. During the wide-ranging price, action DOGE has constructed a symmetrical triangle on the four-hour chart. The resolution of the pattern will dictate the next phase for Dogecoin price.
