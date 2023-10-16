Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, THORChain & Cryptos – American Wrap 16 October

FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
XRP price spikes as Ripple sends 30 million XRP to Bitstamp for the third consecutive week

XRP price had a relatively volatile Monday as the altcoin shot up during the day owing to external factors. Interestingly, the cryptocurrency did not react to the fake report of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF being approved by the SEC at all despite sharing a positive correlation with BTC.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
THORChain's THORWallet DEX surpassed a total trading volume of $200 million, following a brief pause in swaps on the THORSwap DEX due to reports of illicit transfers. Despite this interruption, THORChain native RUNE token has recovered and maintained price stability on Monday.
RUNE/USDT 1-day chart
Major automobile manufacturer Honda does not accept cryptocurrency payments directly, but people can use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC $27,759) to buy a Honda car through a third party.
 
 
