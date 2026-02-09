Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Tether & Cryptos – American Wrap 09 February

Artificial Intelligence (AI) coins, including Bittensor (TAO), Internet Computer (ICP) and Near Protocol (NEAR), are trading under heavy headwinds as risk-off sentiment spreads across the crypto market. The segment's total market capitalization has declined by 3.4% over the past 24 hours to $12.5 billion, undermining potential buy-the-dip opportunities.

Ripple (XRP) is extending its intraday decline to around $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid growing pressure from the retail market and risk-off sentiment that continues to keep investors on the sidelines.

Tether, issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, will double its workforce over the next 18 months. The company plans to incorporate 150 new employees to strengthen its international presence, according to Financial Times reports released Sunday.