Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Gold & Cryptos – American Wrap 26 January

Tether Gold (XAU₮) dominated the Gold-backed stablecoin sector in 2025, accounting for approximately 60% of total market supply, as demand for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) surged alongside Gold (XAU) prices.

Ripple (XRP) is trading near $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after posting modest gains. Bulls are attempting to regain control following intense volatility last week, which pushed XRP down to $1.81 on Sunday.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are edging higher at the time of writing on Monday, as traders navigate mounting macroeconomic uncertainty and political risks amid the looming threat of another United States (US) government shutdown.