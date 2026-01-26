TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Gold & Cryptos – American Wrap 26 January

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Gold & Cryptos – American Wrap 26 January
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Tether Gold dominates 60% of tokenized Gold market as XAU₮ valuation exceeds $2.2 billion

Tether Gold (XAU₮) dominated the Gold-backed stablecoin sector in 2025, accounting for approximately 60% of total market supply, as demand for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) surged alongside Gold (XAU) prices.

XRP battles weak on-chain metrics and fading retail confidence

Ripple (XRP) is trading near $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after posting modest gains. Bulls are attempting to regain control following intense volatility last week, which pushed XRP down to $1.81 on Sunday.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher as US government shutdown fears intensify

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are edging higher at the time of writing on Monday, as traders navigate mounting macroeconomic uncertainty and political risks amid the looming threat of another United States (US) government shutdown.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

Tether Gold dominates 60% of tokenized Gold market as XAU₮ valuation exceeds $2.2 billion

Tether Gold dominates 60% of tokenized Gold market as XAU₮ valuation exceeds $2.2 billion

Tether Gold (XAU₮) dominated the Gold-backed stablecoin sector in 2025, accounting for approximately 60% of total market supply, as demand for tokenized real-world assets surged alongside Gold prices.

XRP battles weak on-chain metrics and fading retail confidence

XRP battles weak on-chain metrics and fading retail confidence

Ripple (XRP) is trading near $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after posting modest gains. Bulls are attempting to regain control following intense volatility last week, which pushed XRP down to $1.81 on Sunday.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher as US government shutdown fears intensify

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher as US government shutdown fears intensify

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are edging higher at the time of writing on Monday, as traders navigate mounting macroeconomic uncertainty and political risks amid the looming threat of another US government shutdown.

Bitcoin faces rejection risk near $88,000 amid heavy ETF outflows

Bitcoin faces rejection risk near $88,000 amid heavy ETF outflows

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading near the previously broken midpoint of a horizontal parallel channel around $88,000 at the time of writing on Monday, after falling over 7% in the previous week. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $90,000 at the time of writing on Friday, down nearly 5% this week. Despite a brief improvement in risk appetite following US President Donald Trump’s mid-week speech at Davos, the Crypto King remains under pressure as institutional demand continued to weaken so far this week.