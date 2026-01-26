Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Gold & Cryptos – American Wrap 26 January
Tether Gold dominates 60% of tokenized Gold market as XAU₮ valuation exceeds $2.2 billion
Tether Gold (XAU₮) dominated the Gold-backed stablecoin sector in 2025, accounting for approximately 60% of total market supply, as demand for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) surged alongside Gold (XAU) prices.
XRP battles weak on-chain metrics and fading retail confidence
Ripple (XRP) is trading near $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after posting modest gains. Bulls are attempting to regain control following intense volatility last week, which pushed XRP down to $1.81 on Sunday.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher as US government shutdown fears intensify
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are edging higher at the time of writing on Monday, as traders navigate mounting macroeconomic uncertainty and political risks amid the looming threat of another United States (US) government shutdown.
Author