Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, Ethereum & Polygon – European Wrap 22 June

XRP price has had a slow recovery in comparison to many of the top cryptocurrencies even as Bitcoin broke above the $30,000 mark. However, while the Ripple token is lagging in price rise, it's making up for it in terms of gaining institutions' interest. That might be the key to pushing the altcoin to new year-to-date highs.

XRP price is currently trading at $0.51 after rising by 3.4% in the last 24 hours. Even though the start has been slow, the altcoin is potentially gearing up for a run-up towards the 2023 high closing price of $0.54 reached at the end of March, provided it continues to receive support from its newfound allies.

Ethereum (ETH) price shows a tight consolidation on the three-day chart. As this rangebound movement nears a breakout, investors need to be extremely cautious of Bitcoin (BTC) bears, who could flip the plan on its head.

Ethereum price has shown resilience over the past few months as it hovered between the $1,000 and $2,000 psychological levels. During this time, ETH has set up nearly four equal highs and four higher lows.

Developers of Arbitrum, a dominant Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, launched on Thursday Arbitrum Orbit, a new tool to power Layer 3 chains in the ecosystem. Arbitrum’s competitors, Polygon and BNBChain, recently released zero-knowledge rollups.

Despite the competition in the Ethereum scaling solution ecosystem, Arbitrum seems to be keeping its dominance with its developmental updates as other solutions such as Polygon and BNB Chain are catching up with Layer 2 protocols.