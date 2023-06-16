Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, Ethereum & Binance – European Wrap 16 June

Share:

Speculation surrounding the release of the Hinman documents could push XRP price up to $30 in the short term, Kralow Capital founder and manager Thomas Kralow says in an interview, few months ahead of a key ruling which is set to determine whether Ripple’s token is a security or not.

The release of Hinman documents on Tuesday, a key element in the legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple, as well as the reaction of the company’s legal team has fueled speculation among XRP holders. Moreover, some of altcoin's on-chain indicators show that XRP is undervalued at the current price, $0.4812 at the time of writing.

The crypto market has climbed 2% in the last 24 hours to 1.04 trillion. It took a continuation of the Nasdaq rally and a dollar weakening by more than 1% from its intraday high to revive demand here. Demand also came after Tether's USD peg was restored, although the exchange rate was still 0.1% lower than 7 and 30 days ago. The cryptocurrency's fear and greed index rose from 41 to 47, back into neutral territory.

As expected, Bitcoin found support on the dip below $25,000, leaning on external positivity and short-term oversold conditions. However, the move is still in a downtrend and will remain so until the price breaks above previous local highs - now at $27.3K. Targets for the current downtrend stay in the $23.6K area.

Binance, the largest crypto exchange by volume, withdrew from the Dutch market as it failed to get a license to operate in the Netherlands. The exchange is currently engaged in a legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As of July 17, Dutch residents will have access to withdrawals and no further services on Binance’s platform. The exchange explains that it is focused on the process of becoming fully compliant with the European Union’s rules on cryptocurrencies (MiCA).