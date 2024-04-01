FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, ETF & Bitcoin– American Wrap 4 December

Cryptos |
XRP price could recover as hope for spot BTC ETF approvals by US SEC abounds

Ripple (XRP) could find strength again as the cryptocurrency market recovers from the Wednesday dip provoked by the Matrixport report. Despite the bearishness dispelled in the blog, hope for spot BTC exchange-traded funds approvals by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to abound.
Bitwise Asset Management performed a survey on themes ranging from financial advisors’ current crypto allocations and preferred investment vehicles to Bitcoin price predictions, and the prevailing spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) mania. The findings of the research point to clear interest in cryptocurrency among clients, as well as access challenges among advisors, and the thicket that is unclear regulation and volatility in the crypto market.
Social chatter leaned bullish Wednesday after a speculative report about a potential delay in the expected spot bitcoin ETF launch in the U.S. saw the leading cryptocurrency slide by 5%.
Lido DAO price aims for 88% rally as it retests 21-month-old resistance barrier

Lido DAO price aims for 88% rally as it retests 21-month-old resistance barrier

Lido DAO price is testing the $3.2281 resistance line, which has not been breached since April 2022. The ascending triangle pattern on the weekly chart is close to being breached, which would be a bullish sign.

MANA price falls by sharp 12%, nearing “opportunity zone” for traders

MANA price falls by sharp 12%, nearing “opportunity zone” for traders

MANA price crashed by 12% over the past day owing to broader market cues to trade at $0.4752. The long-term price movement of the Decentraland token shows that investors are presently depressed, according to the Wall Street Cheatsheet.

Institutions’ interest in crypto grew by 176% in 2023 but seems to be waning ahead of Bitcoin ETF

Institutions’ interest in crypto grew by 176% in 2023 but seems to be waning ahead of Bitcoin ETF

Institutions poured billions of dollars into digital asset products, marking a 176% growth from $816 million in 2022 to $2.22 billion. Bitcoin inflows grew the most, rising by 400% in anticipation of the ETF approval.

Bitcoin price divergence suggests rally is impending; spot BTC ETF rejection report refuted

Bitcoin price divergence suggests rally is impending; spot BTC ETF rejection report refuted

Bitcoin price took a hit on Thursday, which resulted in the entire crypto market noting a dip. The sudden drop in price was nothing but a panicked reaction from the investors thanks to the emergence of a report from Matrixport. 

Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap

Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap

Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.

