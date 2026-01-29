Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Chainlink & Cryptos – American Wrap 29 January
XRP edges lower as bearish indicators weigh heavily on outlook
Ripple (XRP) is trading below the $1.90 mark at the time of writing on Thursday, extending its recent decline as bearish technical signals converge with broader macroeconomic headwinds.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK tests key support as retail interest cools
Chainlink (LINK) is trading at $11.16 at the time of writing on Thursday, extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day amid broader crypto market weakness.
Crypto Today: Weak technicals, risk-off sentiment drag Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP lower
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are trading under pressure at the time of writing on Thursday amid a confluence of weak market sentiment and deteriorating technical structures.
