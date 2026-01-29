Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Chainlink & Cryptos – American Wrap 29 January

Ripple (XRP) is trading below the $1.90 mark at the time of writing on Thursday, extending its recent decline as bearish technical signals converge with broader macroeconomic headwinds.

Chainlink (LINK) is trading at $11.16 at the time of writing on Thursday, extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day amid broader crypto market weakness.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are trading under pressure at the time of writing on Thursday amid a confluence of weak market sentiment and deteriorating technical structures.