Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Cardano & Cryptos – American Wrap 26 February

XRP rises with crypto market rebound, but weak futures signal cautious outlook

Ripple (XRP) rises alongside major crypto assets to trade above $1.43 at the time of writing on Thursday. The slow but steady recovery comes after the remittance token declined to a weekly low of $1.31 on Tuesday, as investors navigated key changes in the United States (US) tariff policy.

Cardano whales bought 819 million ADA while retail sold — Now price is moving

The Cardano market recorded a silent capital inflow over the past six months that only now begins to reflect in the price. Addresses with million-dollar holdings accumulated more than 819 million ADA tokens while the market remained in a corrective phase. That accumulation preceded the 14% rally that pushed the asset to $0.30 on February 25.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilize as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin (BTC) steadies above $68,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting positive sentiment across the crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are stabilizing above key levels at $2,000 and $1.45, respectively.

FXStreet Team

Share:

