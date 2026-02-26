Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Cardano & Cryptos – American Wrap 26 February

Ripple (XRP) rises alongside major crypto assets to trade above $1.43 at the time of writing on Thursday. The slow but steady recovery comes after the remittance token declined to a weekly low of $1.31 on Tuesday, as investors navigated key changes in the United States (US) tariff policy.

The Cardano market recorded a silent capital inflow over the past six months that only now begins to reflect in the price. Addresses with million-dollar holdings accumulated more than 819 million ADA tokens while the market remained in a corrective phase. That accumulation preceded the 14% rally that pushed the asset to $0.30 on February 25.

Bitcoin (BTC) steadies above $68,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting positive sentiment across the crypto market. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are stabilizing above key levels at $2,000 and $1.45, respectively.