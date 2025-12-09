TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitwise & Cryptos – American Wrap 09 December

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitwise & Cryptos – American Wrap 09 December
FXStreet Team

Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF debuts on NYSE Arca, featuring BTC, ETH and XRP

Bitwise, a leading digital asset fund manager, has launched the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), which began trading on the NYSE Arca on Tuesday. The product, trading under the symbol BITW, features a basket of ten cryptocurrencies that meet specified requirements.

Ripple's XRP steadies above $2.00 support as SOPR signals potential rebound

Ripple (XRP) is extending its consolidation above a key $2.00 support level at the time of writing on Tuesday, as the broader cryptocurrency market struggles with increasing macroeconomic uncertainty.

South Korea leads Asia in crypto media traffic but KAIA on-chain activity drops 90%

Outset Data Pulse continues to map the global crypto mediascape. Building on our recent Asia-wide Q2 analysis, this report zooms in on South Korea – the region’s most influential and behaviorally unique market – to examine how media attention, on-chain activity, and CEX flows shaped the KAIA ecosystem in the second quarter of 2025.

FXStreet Team

