Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Litecoin – European Wrap 19 February

Coinbase announced on Wednesday that Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Cardano (ADA) are eligible collateral for its crypto-backed loans. The feature will be powered by the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol Morpho on Coinbase's native Base blockchain ecosystem. Despite the announcement, retail demand for XRP, DOGE, LTC, and ADA remains significantly low, while the DeFi token Morpho is performing relatively better. The technical outlook for Ripple, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Cardano highlights downside risk, while Morpho faces downside pressure from its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.50.

Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching the lower consolidation range at $65,759 at the time of writing on Thursday, where a firm close below this level whould suggest a deeper correction. Wednesday’s hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes, alongside rising geopolitical tension between the US and Iran, dampened risk appetite and pressured risky assets. In addition, institutional demand for the Crypto King has continued to wane so far this week, failing to support its price.

Litecoin (LTC) trades in red below $54 at the time of writing on Thursday, after correcting by over 3% so far this week. The bearish price action is further supported by derivatives data, as Open Interest (OI) has been falling steadily alongside rising short bets, while the technical outlook remains unfavorable.