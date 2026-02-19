TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Litecoin – European Wrap 19 February

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Litecoin – European Wrap 19 February
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

XRP, DOGE, LTC, and ADA under pressure despite Coinbase's new instant loan feature

Coinbase announced on Wednesday that Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Cardano (ADA) are eligible collateral for its crypto-backed loans. The feature will be powered by the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol Morpho on Coinbase's native Base blockchain ecosystem. Despite the announcement, retail demand for XRP, DOGE, LTC, and ADA remains significantly low, while the DeFi token Morpho is performing relatively better. The technical outlook for Ripple, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Cardano highlights downside risk, while Morpho faces downside pressure from its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.50.

Chart

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC range-bound under pressure amid hawkish FOMC minutes, US-Iran geopolitical tension

Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching the lower consolidation range at $65,759 at the time of writing on Thursday, where a firm close below this level whould suggest a deeper correction. Wednesday’s hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes, alongside rising geopolitical tension between the US and Iran, dampened risk appetite and pressured risky assets. In addition, institutional demand for the Crypto King has continued to wane so far this week, failing to support its price.

Chart

Litecoin Price Analysis: Bearish sentiment grows, $50 emerges as next target

Litecoin (LTC) trades in red below $54 at the time of writing on Thursday, after correcting by over 3% so far this week. The bearish price action is further supported by derivatives data, as Open Interest (OI) has been falling steadily alongside rising short bets, while the technical outlook remains unfavorable.

Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL slips below $82 as hawkish Fed tone sparks risk-off sentiment

Solana Price Forecast: SOL slips below $82 as hawkish Fed tone sparks risk-off sentiment

Solana is trading below $82 at the time of writing on Thursday after failing to break out of the upper consolidation range over the weekend. The Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday kept interest rates unchanged, but a less dovish tone that followed dampened risk appetite and pressured risky assets.

Warren warns crypto bailout would enrich Trump family biz: Report

Warren warns crypto bailout would enrich Trump family biz: Report

Senate Banking Committee ranking member Elizabeth Warren has reportedly sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, urging them not to bail out “cryptocurrency billionaires” with taxpayer dollars. 

Top Crypto Gainers: World Liberty Financial, Sky, and Cosmos confront major resistance

Top Crypto Gainers: World Liberty Financial, Sky, and Cosmos confront major resistance

World Liberty Financial, Sky, and Cosmos rank among the top gainers over the last 24 hours but face critical overhead resistance levels. WLFI gained momentum at the World Liberty Forum, an invite-only conference held at Mar-a-Lago by US President Donald Trump’s family, while SKY and ATOM reversed off a crucial support level. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin (BTC) price slips below $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, remaining under pressure and extending losses of nearly 5% so far this week.