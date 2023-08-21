Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, ARB & Crypto – European Wrap 21 August

XRP price rally to $0.60 likely with recovery fueled by developments in SEC vs Ripple lawsuit
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next. The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) said in its recent motion for interlocutory appeal that digital assets do not have an inherent value and are nothing more than computer code.
Arbitrum price declines as institutional investors shed ARB holdings
Arbitrum is one of the largest Layer 2 chains in the Ethereum ecosystem and the token’s price has been in a downtrend since mid-April 2023. Institutional investors have transferred their ARB tokens to centralized exchanges, gearing up to shed their holdings.
The crypto market has fallen victim to the safe-haven demand
The financial markets have been under pressure due to the trend of moving out of risky assets as government bond yields rose. Cryptocurrencies seemed to be immune to this trend for a while, but last week, there was a switch to a sell-off mode amid rising US Treasury yields to 16-year highs and fears about China's debt problems.
