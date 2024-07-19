Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Worldcoin, Ethereum & Dogwifhat — Asian Wrap 19 July

Worldcoin faces criticism after tweak to token unlock schedule
The Worldcoin Foundation was the subject of criticism on Wednesday after certain crypto figures spoke against its upcoming token unlock next week.
Ethereum ETFs could spark new ETH all-time high but face potential Grayscale barrier
Ethereum (ETH) is down 0.4.% on Thursday following speculations surrounding the potential negative impact of Grayscale's Ethereum Trust fees and ETH dump from the Ethereum Foundation.
WIF could extend its rally by over 40%
dogwifhat (WIF) is an outlier in the crypto market on Thursday after posting 11% gains despite a general market correction that has sent several meme coins in the red.
Worldcoin faces criticism after tweak to token unlock schedule
Crypto personality Defi Squared released a post on X accusing Worldcoin of using high FDV as tool for price manipulation. Defi Squared also suggests that the unlocks will give insiders 60% of the total circulating supply within a year.
Ethereum ETFs could spark new ETH all-time high but face potential Grayscale barrier
Grayscale's Ethereum Trust fee could spark outflows, canceling out potential inflows across Ethereum ETFs. Ethereum Foundation-related wallet has been dumping ETH on exchanges.
WIF could extend its rally by over 40%
WIF is one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in the daily and weekly timeframes. WIF bulls have resumed buying pressure as sentiment surrounding it has been largely positive. WIF could rise by 44% after surpassing a prior accumulation zone.
Crypto exchange WazirX suffers $230 million hack
Indian crypto exchange WazirX experienced a security breach termed a "methodical attack." Attackers targeted the exchange's multisig wallet on the Ethereum network. WazirX has shut down its crypto transactions following the attack.
Bitcoin: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around the $57,000 mark this week, while the German Government persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges. Concurrently, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows.