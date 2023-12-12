Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Worldcoin, Bitcoin & Polygon — Asian Wrap 12 December

Worldcoin price bullish outlook abounds as WLD commits to robustness, expansion and neutrality
Worldcoin (WLD) price is trading with a bullish bias despite showing partial weakness during the December 11 trading session. The AI crypto coin is at an inflection point, with the next move hinging on how the bulls play their hand from here on out.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Tailwinds abound for BTC as Google suggests ETF readiness
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains bullish despite the catastrophic setback recorded during the early trading hours of the Asian session. While several other narratives support the big-picture bullish outlook, spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have a role to play in it.
MATIC price drops 10% despite the allure of Polygon PoS as a hub for decentralized applications
Polygon (MATIC) price is at an inflection point after its upside trajectory met significant opposition from a crucial supply barrier. It comes despite growing interest from decentralized applications taking a liking to the Polygon proof-of-stake (PoS).
