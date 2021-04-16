VeChain Price Prediction: VET shows mixed signals amid market weakness
VeChain has just recently formed a new all-time high of $0.189 on April 15 after a massive rally in April. The digital asset had a brief consolidation period in the last 24 hours but could be aiming for the next leg up soon.
Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB on verge of 25% upswing
Binance Coin price has been outperforming the entire market for the past two months, reaching a market capitalization of $90 billion. Many analysts believe BNB could even overtake Ethereum, which stands at a $280 billion market cap.
Enjin Coin Price Forecast: ENJ on track for 20% gains
Enjin Coin price is limping at the center of a technical pattern and could rally toward a crucial supply barrier if buyers pile up.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has slid into consolidation after a brief upswing. Technicals present a bearish outlook for the coin due to mounting pressure from overhead barriers.
Turkish central bank to ban crypto payments by end of April
The Turkish central bank has decided to ban crypto-related payments for goods and services by April 30. The new regulation does not cover crypto transactions on exchanges or for investing in the new asset class. Crypto trading continues to rise in the country as economic turmoil washes over Turkey.
Ripple bulls plan comeback with 30% rally
XRP price could surge 30% after a bounce from an ascending parallel channel’s lower trend line. Resetting social sentiment and funding rates provide a tailwind to the bullish thesis. A bearish scenario could come into play if sellers slice through the channel’s lower boundary at $1.70.
The Graph eyes 15% retracement amid stiff resistance levels
The Graph price action is stuck between two crucial zones causing sideways movement. GRT’s recent upswing has resulted in tapping the upper trend line of an ascending parallel channel. As per transactional data, underwater investors around $2.33 might stunt any move to the upside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.