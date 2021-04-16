VeChain has just recently formed a new all-time high of $0.189 on April 15 after a massive rally in April. The digital asset had a brief consolidation period in the last 24 hours but could be aiming for the next leg up soon.

Binance Coin price has been outperforming the entire market for the past two months, reaching a market capitalization of $90 billion. Many analysts believe BNB could even overtake Ethereum, which stands at a $280 billion market cap.

Enjin Coin price is limping at the center of a technical pattern and could rally toward a crucial supply barrier if buyers pile up.