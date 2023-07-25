Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Uniswap, Dogecoin & Worldcoin – European Wrap 25 July

Share:

Uniswap price made good gains for its investors these past few weeks, however, this run came to a pause this week. With Bitcoin price slipping to $29,000, the broader market cues turned slightly bearish, and most of the cryptocurrencies appear to be correcting. But in the case of UNI, this may not extend for too long.

Uniswap price could be seen trading at $5.76 after noting a 6% decline in the last 24 hours. The correction came about a month and a half since the rally started, during which UNI managed to rise by more than 53%. But now that the green candlesticks might be taking a break from appearing, it comes down to the investors to prevent a sudden decline.

Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is experiencing an increase in price and in other on-chain metrics such as social media dominance in light of Twitter’s rebranding to X. The Shiba-Inu-themed coin, which has Elon Musk among its supporters, seems to be taking the center stage due to rumors that it could be used as a payment method at X.

Elon Musk, self-proclaimed Dogefather and one of the most influential proponents of the meme coin, recently announced Twitter’s rebrand to “X.” As the blue bird left the micro blogging platform to make way for X, bullish sentiments of DOGE holders resurfaced as some expect the meme coin could in some way be incorporated in the platform as a form of payment.

Worldcoin (WLD) has been the talk of the crypto town since it had a fiery start on Monday. With the launch of perpetual or futures trading on many popular crypto platforms, the WLD token has pulled back. Many critics took the conversation to Twitter to discuss the tokenomics and token distribution to market makers, suggesting that the altcoin is bound to slide lower.

Sam Altman, the creator of the popular Artificial Intelligence bot ChatGPT, launched a new project called Worldcoin. Due to the listing of this token on many popular cryptocurrency exchanges, the altcoin has been the talk of the town.