Uniswap has seen a massive surge in the last three days, hitting a new all-time high and reaching $18.5 billion in market capitalization. Despite the significant rally, the digital asset seems poised for more.

Chiliz price reveals a tremendous bullish opportunity that could see it nearly double. However, a decisive breakout from a critical level will decide if CHZ bulls will seize this opportunity.



Zilliqa price has been trading inside an ascending parallel channel since mid-February and continues to hold above a crucial support trendline. Just recently, Zilliqa's team released some new details on the bridge between ETH and ZIL, which could help the digital asset surge again.