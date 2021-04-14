Uniswap price jumps to new all-time high and aims for more
Uniswap has seen a massive surge in the last three days, hitting a new all-time high and reaching $18.5 billion in market capitalization. Despite the significant rally, the digital asset seems poised for more.
Chiliz Price Prediction: CHZ mulls 95% move to upside
Chiliz price reveals a tremendous bullish opportunity that could see it nearly double. However, a decisive breakout from a critical level will decide if CHZ bulls will seize this opportunity.
Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL ready for 20% jump as PolyNetwork new details get released
Zilliqa price has been trading inside an ascending parallel channel since mid-February and continues to hold above a crucial support trendline. Just recently, Zilliqa's team released some new details on the bridge between ETH and ZIL, which could help the digital asset surge again.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.