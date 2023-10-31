Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: UNIBOT, Cosmos & SUI – European Wrap 31 October

Share:

Telegram based crypto trading bot, Unibot, is suspected of having suffered an exploit. The attacker has moved Unibot user’s meme coins and exchanged them for Ether, according to an on-chain tracker.

Hackers exploited Unibot users and attempted to move their funds off the platform, early on Tuesday. According to data from on-chain tracker Lookonchain, the exploit size is $600,000. Scopescan suggests that hackers are exchanging user’s meme coins for Ethereum.

A hacker attacked @TeamUnibot and is stealing the assets of users.



As of now, the stolen assets have exceeded $600K.



If you use #Unibot, please move your funds to other wallets or revoke approvals of the contract as soon as possible.



0x126c9FbaB3A2FCA24eDfd17322E71a5e36E91865 pic.twitter.com/ioObZ3WAyR — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 31, 2023

Cosmos (ATOM) price has put an end to its ongoing consolidation after breaking out of the range’s upper limit. This move signals a spike in bullish momentum and a potential start to an uptrend.

Cosmos (ATOM) price created a range, extending from $6.28 to $7.58 in early to mid September. This range was breached to the upside on October 30 as ATOM produced a 10% daily candlestick. The bullish breakout is a sign of increasing buying pressure and interest in cryptocurrencies.

SUI, a Layer 1 blockchain token, is gearing up for a $15.88 million token unlock event. Token unlock events are typically considered bearish for the asset as they increase selling pressure on the asset. SUI price is likely to decline with 4% of its supply entering circulation this week.

Based on data from the tracker token.unlocks.app, smart contract token SUI has an unlock lined up for November 3. 34.62 million tokens worth $15.88 million will be unlocked. Of the unlocked tokens, 34.62 million or 4% of the circulating supply will be assigned to the community access program.