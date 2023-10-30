Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Tokens, Bitcoin & FTX – American Wrap 30 October

SBF trial offers new revelations about last days of FTX exchange
Bitcoin price rise managed to send the cryptocurrency not just to mark new 2023 highs but also invoke optimism surrounding potential profits.
Naturally, the next move by the majority of people would be to jump on the bandwagon, but some analysts are advising to pull back and wait until December.
AI tokens INJ, AGIX rally by 30% in a week ahead of ChatGPT creator’s developer conference
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price gains likely sustainable as Ripple on-chain metrics turn bullish
Ripple price climbed to the $0.55 level, and offered 6.2% weekly gains to holders. As the asset sustains above the $0.50 psychological barrier, its rally is supported by bullish on-chain metrics.
Shiba Inu teases self custodial identity for SHIB holders, fails to push price higher
Shiba Inu developer teased an update bringing self-custodial identity to SHIB holders. The SHIB community is awaiting the Shiba Inu identity surprise announced on October 28.
Maker price drop continues as selling pressure on MKR brews across exchanges
Maker tokens worth $12.8 million were shed by an institutional crypto trading platform in the past week. MKR supply on exchanges climbed 35% between September 5 and early on Monday, indicative of rising selling pressure.
Week Ahead: Macroeconomic events unlikely to spoil BTC ETF victory march
Last week was a blast for Bitcoin spot ETF-related developments. Blackrock’s listing on the DTCC website was noticed, which was then removed but relisted later. The IBTC ticker was also given to Blackrock’s spot Bitcoin ETF.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.