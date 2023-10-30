FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Tokens, Bitcoin & FTX – American Wrap 30 October

Cryptos |
Share:

SBF trial offers new revelations about last days of FTX exchange

The Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) trial continues, with the FTX founder himself on the stand. His lawyer Mark Cohen continues to cross-examine him after last week’s discoveries that SBF thought it was legal to move FTX cryptocurrency deposits to its sister hedge fund, Alameda Research, run by Caroline Ellison, SBF’s girlfriend at the time.
 

Bitcoin price rise managed to send the cryptocurrency not just to mark new 2023 highs but also invoke optimism surrounding potential profits.

Naturally, the next move by the majority of people would be to jump on the bandwagon, but some analysts are advising to pull back and wait until December.

BTC/USD 1-day chart

AI tokens INJ, AGIX rally by 30% in a week ahead of ChatGPT creator’s developer conference

The reign of Artificial Intelligence tokens peaked in Q1 this year after ChatGPT thrust the technology into the limelight. However, since Q2, not only has the bullishness subsided, but the demand has too, resulting in the cryptocurrencies losing their value. This is likely going to change over the next few days as the company behind ChatGPT is potentially going to reignite the AI fire.
 
AGIX/USD 1-day chart
Share: Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

XRP price gains likely sustainable as Ripple on-chain metrics turn bullish

XRP price gains likely sustainable as Ripple on-chain metrics turn bullish

Ripple price climbed to the $0.55 level, and offered 6.2% weekly gains to holders. As the asset sustains above the $0.50 psychological barrier, its rally is supported by bullish on-chain metrics.

More Ripple News

Shiba Inu teases self custodial identity for SHIB holders, fails to push price higher

Shiba Inu teases self custodial identity for SHIB holders, fails to push price higher

Shiba Inu developer teased an update bringing self-custodial identity to SHIB holders. The SHIB community is awaiting the Shiba Inu identity surprise announced on October 28. 
 

More Cryptocurrencies News

Maker price drop continues as selling pressure on MKR brews across exchanges

Maker price drop continues as selling pressure on MKR brews across exchanges

Maker tokens worth $12.8 million were shed by an institutional crypto trading platform in the past week. MKR supply on exchanges climbed 35% between September 5 and early on Monday, indicative of rising selling pressure. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

Week Ahead: Macroeconomic events unlikely to spoil BTC ETF victory march

Week Ahead: Macroeconomic events unlikely to spoil BTC ETF victory march

Last week was a blast for Bitcoin spot ETF-related developments. Blackrock’s listing on the DTCC website was noticed, which was then removed but relisted later. The IBTC ticker was also given to Blackrock’s spot Bitcoin ETF.

More Bitcoin News

Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?

Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?

Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location