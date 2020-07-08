Tezos (XTZ) is moving within a strong bullish trend. The coin hit the recent high at $2.66 and the upside momentum is gaining traction. XTZ is now the 13th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.94 billion. An average daily trading volume reached $134 million amid sharp price increase. The coin has gained over 7% both on a day-to-day basis and in the recent 24 hours.

Stellar (XLM), the 14th largest digital asset, has gained over 10% of its value in the recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0791, at the time of writing. The coin has been growing rapidly since the start of the week and increased by over 16% on a week-on-week basis. XLM/USD bottomed at $0.0590 on June 27 and has been moving upwards ever since.

Cardano (ADA) has been one of the best-performing altcoins in recent days. The coin gained over 85% of its value in ten days and ousted Bitcoin SV from the sixth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1285. The coin has gained over 25% in the recent 24 hours. Now it has a market value of $3.34 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.11 billion.