Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Tether, ALGO & DEXs– European Wrap 15 June

Tether, the largest stablecoin in the crypto ecosystem, suffered on Thursday a drop from its $1 peg due to an imbalance in Curve’s liquidity pools, raising concerns about the asset’s stability and bringing back memories from tumultuous events like the collapse of sister tokens LUNA, UST and the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research.

Tether’s Chief Technology Officer, Paolo Ardoino, addressed the uncertainty among USDT holders and assured them that the firm is prepared to swap stablecoins for US Dollars. Ardoino welcomed market participants who wanted to redeem their USDT and exchange it for US Dollars, in a sign that the executive is confident in the stablecoin’s solvency despite the increasing selling pressure.

Crypto prices declined sharply in response to the US Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rate hikes but some assets such as Uniswap (UNI), Algorand (ALGO) and Terra Classic (LUNC) shrugged off the broader market sell-off.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), under the chairmanship of Jerome Powell, decided to pause their aggressive interest rate hiking cycle on Wednesday. After ten increases since the beginning of 2022, the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, buy signaled that two additional rate hikes could be on the way before the end of 2023. This possibility triggered a wave of negative sentiment among crypto asset holders, resulting in a steep decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoin prices.

Coinbase lead legal officer, Paul Grewal, has addressed the recent action by the SEC to put off the comment period for a proposed rule change in the Securities Act of 1934. Notably, a section of the proposal stipulates that decentralized exchanges should also register with the financial regulator like other securities exchanges.