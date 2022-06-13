Is it a good time to buy Bitcoin after the recent crash?
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next. Please, subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
Weekly top losers OP, EGLD and FTM are likely to dip lower
Terra's LUNA 2.0 price reveals a triple top pattern that can trigger a brutal crash
Terra (LUNA) price is yet again in trouble as a triple top that formed this morning proved to be another failed attempt by bulls to save the altcoin. With a firm rejection in the ASIA PAC session this morning, bears seized the opportunity to go short and drive price action to the downside. Now a test looks set to take place at the low of June 09 and the $2-marker, seeing LUNA price shed another 30% of its value.
Can Dogecoin testnet and this buy signal trigger recovery for DOGE to this level?
Dogecoin price is hovering above the $0.048 support level after a 72% crash in the last 70 days. The MRI indicator flashes a buy signal on the weekly time frame, suggesting the possibility of a bottom.
Can Solana price catch a break from sellers?
Solana price came close to retesting the $24.52 weekly support level after a 56% crash. As sellers take a break, SOL could bounce to the intermediate resistance level at $38.22. A daily candlestick close below $24.52 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
TRON’s TRX price induces a liquidity purge that can lead to substantial losses
TRON price wipes liquidity and could be setting up for another decline. The liquidity hunt has poured in new liquidity, making it a favorable digital asset for intraday trading and scalps. Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $0.075.
This is what you need to know before trading XRP price
Ripple price has not seen a 50% retracement from any decline following last week's trade setup, suggesting an extended impulse wave is underway. A retest of $0.29 could be the catalyst to send XRP price to $0.25.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.