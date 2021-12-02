Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Terra, Ethereum and AVAX – European Wrap 2 December

FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Terra primed for profit-taking following LUNA's all-time high

Terra price looks ready for a minor correction after setting up a new all-time high. The recent rally has pushed LUNA up without a major pullback, making the anticipated retracement highly likely.

 

LUNA/USDT 4-hour chart

Three reasons why Ethereum price is on the brink of breakout to new all-time high

Ethereum is inching closer to the “merge,” or the transition from “proof-of-work” to “proof-of-stake,” and developers have invited the community to contribute. Ethereum is closest to its previous all-time high, awaiting a trigger to break into a price tally. 

 

AVAX Price Prediction: Avalanche on the cusp of a 20% rally

AVAX price prepares for a leg-up as the bearish momentum looks ready to disappear. The correction has knocked Avalanche close to the high probability reversal zone, suggesting a new uptrend.

AVAX/USDT 4-hour chart

 

 

 

 

