Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Swipe, Stellar Lumens & Polkadot – Asian Wrap 19 Mar

Swipe Price Prediction: SXP poised to surge by at least 30%

Swipe price has shaped a cup-with-handle base over the last 26 days and above the 50-day simple moving average. Critical to the bullish forecast is a daily close above the high of the handle at $3.87. SXP daily volume profile has been picture-perfect in March.

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM looks set to retest key support around $0.3875

Stellar Lumens (XLM/USD) extends Thursday’s pullback from a convergence of 21-day and 50-day SMA while declining to $0.3960 during early Friday. Downward sloping momentum also favors bears, monthly top adds to the upside barriers.

Polkadot price offers a new opportunity for DOT bulls to profit

Polkadot price contraction since February 24 has put the cryptocurrency on course to trigger a squeeze formation in the next couple of days. Due to the previous robust uptrend, there is a high probability that the channel resolves to the upside.