Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Swipe, Doge Coin & Ethereum Coin – Asian Wrap 12 Mar

Swipe Price Prediction: SXP primed for a 70% rally

For the last seven months, Swipe price has been shaping a cup-with-handle base on the 3-day chart. SXP needs to clear the high of the handle to trigger the bullish thesis. Underlying volume throughout the base supports the positive outlook.

Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs

Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. A squeeze play emerges when the Bollinger Bands (BB) collapse inside the Keltner Bands.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls and bears fighting it out to gain control

After emerging from a head-and-shoulders bottom pattern on March 6, Ethereum price rallied 15% before stalling at $1,880. The 23 four-hour simple moving average is providing support at the time of writing.The odds still favor that ETH will test the all-time high at $2,040.