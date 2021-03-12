Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Swipe, Doge Coin & Ethereum Coin – Asian Wrap 12 Mar

Swipe Price Prediction: SXP primed for a 70% rally
For the last seven months, Swipe price has been shaping a cup-with-handle base on the 3-day chart. SXP needs to clear the high of the handle to trigger the bullish thesis. Underlying volume throughout the base supports the positive outlook.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. A squeeze play emerges when the Bollinger Bands (BB) collapse inside the Keltner Bands.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls and bears fighting it out to gain control
After emerging from a head-and-shoulders bottom pattern on March 6, Ethereum price rallied 15% before stalling at $1,880. The 23 four-hour simple moving average is providing support at the time of writing.The odds still favor that ETH will test the all-time high at $2,040.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines
The cryptocurrency market is relatively quiet towards the end of the European session on Thursday. Bitcoin is displaying some semblance of stability after the rejection from highs above $57,000.
XLM will see a 20% correction unless the buyers can prevent it
Stellar has been trading below a key resistance level on the 12-hour chart, which has prevented the digital asset from advancing any further. Bears have finally taken the upper hand and aim to drive Stellar price down to $0.32.
JP Morgan's SEC approved cryptocurrency product could function as a Bitcoin ETF
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States has given the go-ahead to JP Morgan to launch a Bitcoin exposure basket. The new product will work as a getaway for clients wishing to participate in virtual currency trading indirectly.
ADA struggles to recover and must hold key support to prevent 16% correction
Cardano has been trading sideways for the past week and must defend a critical support level yet again. Failure to stay above this point would lead ADA into a significant pullback below $1.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.