Stellar primed for a 30% breakout

XLM has been stagnant for over the past two weeks, but volatility is about to strike back. Read more...

Ripple's response to why deny investor's claim on $175 million Series C funding amid the SEC lawsuit

Ripple, the embattled blockchain company based in the United States, recently refused to refund $175 million invested by Tetragon Financial Group during its Series C funding. The United Kingdom-based investor filed a request in January to have Ripple pay back the stock. However, the cross-border company took to the court to have the request thrown out. Read more...

Uniswap v3 and Ethereum EIP 1559 have kickstarted UNI price rally to $52

Uniswap is on a tear after announcing a new upgrade to the decentralized exchange that will help solve slippage and capital efficiency issues. Read more...