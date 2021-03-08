Stellar primed for a 30% breakout
XLM has been stagnant for over the past two weeks, but volatility is about to strike back. Read more...
Ripple's response to why deny investor's claim on $175 million Series C funding amid the SEC lawsuit
Ripple, the embattled blockchain company based in the United States, recently refused to refund $175 million invested by Tetragon Financial Group during its Series C funding. The United Kingdom-based investor filed a request in January to have Ripple pay back the stock. However, the cross-border company took to the court to have the request thrown out. Read more...
Uniswap v3 and Ethereum EIP 1559 have kickstarted UNI price rally to $52
Uniswap is on a tear after announcing a new upgrade to the decentralized exchange that will help solve slippage and capital efficiency issues. Read more...
IRS sends warning to cryptocurrency holders: report taxes or go to jail
Tax evasion in the virtual currency industry has continued to cause headaches for tax collectors globally. The situation is worrying in the United States, leading to the latest collaboration between the Internal Revenue Service (RSI) and the Director of Fraud Enforcement, Damon Rowe.
Stellar price moves closer to a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern. A 30% upswing in XLM can be expected after a decisive close above the $0.43 level. The Bollinger bands show that a close outside of the no-trade zone ranging from $0.38 to $0.43 will improve XLM’s volatility.
Uniswap v3 release has caused FOMO among market participants. As a result, UNI price soared more than 40% in the last few days. Ethereum’s EIP-1559 could also play a pivotal role in Uniswap’s growth.
Binance's MANTRA DAO listing sparks massive criticism due to fraudulent background
Binance has come under heavy scrutiny from members of the cryptocurrency community for supporting MANTRA DAO. The token is said to have a fraudulent background stemming from its founders and team.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.