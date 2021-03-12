XLM Price Forecast: Stellar risks spiraling to $0.24 if crucial technical pattern breaks
Stellar is on the verge of another breakdown after failing to break above the barrier at $0.44. Overhead pressure keeps mounting and jeopardizing higher support levels. Meanwhile, XLM is trading at $0.40 amid the fight to maintain stability. However, the current technical picture seems massively bearish. Read more...
ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics
Enjin Coin seems to have ignored the numerous calls for a local top. The token has sprung above ascending trendline support and is nurturing another uptrend to new record highs. At the time of writing, ENJ is doddering at $2.12 after accruing over 18% in gains on the day. Read more...
A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally
VeChain price shows an overwhelming bullish momentum that pushed it by more than 100% in under two weeks. Now, VET could surge another 13% if a critical level is breached. Read more...
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing. Cardano price is nearing the end of a consolidation pattern and suggests a violent breakout soon.
Stellar is on the brink of freefall as the symmetrical triangle pattern nears maturity. Technical levels continue weakening, as highlighted by the MACD cross. A step above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA confluence could see XLM renew the uptrend toward $0.6.
THETA faces acute resistance under $8 amid sprouting selling signals
THETA is in the middle of a correction after hitting a barrier at the all-time high of $8. The TD Sequential indicator has flashed two sell signals on the 4-hour and 12-hour charts. Support at $7 could see THETA resume the uptrend and launch an assault on the record high.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price squeeze confirms the end of the downtrend. Indeed, a larger cup-completion cart pattern is forming. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.