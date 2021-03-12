XLM Price Forecast: Stellar risks spiraling to $0.24 if crucial technical pattern breaks

Stellar is on the verge of another breakdown after failing to break above the barrier at $0.44. Overhead pressure keeps mounting and jeopardizing higher support levels. Meanwhile, XLM is trading at $0.40 amid the fight to maintain stability. However, the current technical picture seems massively bearish. Read more...

ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics

Enjin Coin seems to have ignored the numerous calls for a local top. The token has sprung above ascending trendline support and is nurturing another uptrend to new record highs. At the time of writing, ENJ is doddering at $2.12 after accruing over 18% in gains on the day. Read more...

A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally

VeChain price shows an overwhelming bullish momentum that pushed it by more than 100% in under two weeks. Now, VET could surge another 13% if a critical level is breached. Read more...