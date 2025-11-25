Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar, Cardano & RAIN — Asian Wrap 25 November

Stellar (XLM) price is approaching its key resistance level around $0.256 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after gaining over 10% in the previous two days. Meanwhile, the network’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has climbed to a record high, highlighting growing ecosystem activity and bolstering bullish sentiment. On the technical side, if XLM closes above $0.256 resistance zone, it could trigger a further upside rally.

Cardano (ADA) price steadies around $0.42 at the time of writing on Tuesday after gaining nearly 5% in the previous day. On-chain and derivatives data paint a bullish picture, with large whale orders and buy-side dominance rising alongside positive funding rates. On the technical side, it also favours further recovery, with ADA targeting $0.50.

Enlivex Therapeutics, a Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company, plans to raise $212 million through a private placement to establish the first prediction market-based treasury centered on the RAIN token, according to a statement on Monday.