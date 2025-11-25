TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar, Cardano & RAIN — Asian Wrap 25 November

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar, Cardano & RAIN — Asian Wrap 25 November
FXStreet Team

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM eyes breakout as TVL hits record $169 million

Stellar (XLM) price is approaching its key resistance level around $0.256 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after gaining over 10% in the previous two days. Meanwhile, the network’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has climbed to a record high, highlighting growing ecosystem activity and bolstering bullish sentiment. On the technical side, if XLM closes above $0.256 resistance zone, it could trigger a further upside rally.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA stabilizes near $0.42 as on-chain signals point to further recovery

Cardano (ADA) price steadies around $0.42 at the time of writing on Tuesday after gaining nearly 5% in the previous day. On-chain and derivatives data paint a bullish picture, with large whale orders and buy-side dominance rising alongside positive funding rates. On the technical side, it also favours further recovery, with ADA targeting $0.50.

RAIN surge over 100% as Enlivex plans a $212 million treasury for the token

Enlivex Therapeutics, a Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company, plans to raise $212 million through a private placement to establish the first prediction market-based treasury centered on the RAIN token, according to a statement on Monday.

FXStreet Team



Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies increased its ETH holdings last week. The Nasdaq-listed firm acquired 69,822 ETH, growing its total holdings to 3.63 million ETH, according to a Monday statement. 

tellar price nears its key resistance at $0.256 on Tuesday after gaining over 10% in the last two days. On-chain data paints a bullish picture, with XLM’s TVL reaching a record $169.3 million, reflecting growing ecosystem activity.

Cardano price steadies around $0.42 at the time of writing on Tuesday after gaining nearly 5% in the previous day. On-chain and derivatives data paint a bullish picture, with large whale orders and buy-side dominance rising alongside positive funding rates.

