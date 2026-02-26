TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar, Cardano & Polkadot – Asian Wrap 26 February

FXStreet Team

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Stellar (XLM) is trading around $0.16 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding more than 8% in the previous day. Derivatives data paints a negative picture as XLM’s short bets hit a monthly high while Open Interest (OI) continues to decline. On the technical side, the primary trend remains bearish, capping the upside move.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA steadies as whales accumulate and bullish sentiment grows

Cardano (ADA) price steadies at $0.29 on Thursday after surging over 14% in the previous day. Improving on-chain and derivatives data support a positive outlook as whale wallets are increasing exposure alongside positive funding rates. On the technical side, price action has turned cautiously constructive, with the recently broken descending trendline now acting as a key support level that will determine the next directional move.

Top Crypto Gainers: Polkadot, Near Protocol, Uniswap lead market rebound

Altcoins, such as Polkadot (DOT), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Uniswap (UNI), are leading gains over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) jumped 6% on Wednesday. The altcoins are holding steady at press time on Thursday following a rebound the previous day, testing the waters around their 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

Author

FXStreet Team

Solana strikes key resistance with double-digit gains

Solana trades at $88 at press time on Thursday, after an 11% upswing the previous day within a broader consolidation range of roughly three weeks. Institutional demand for Solana heightens as US spot SOL Exchange Traded Funds record $30 million of inflow on Wednesday.

Stellar relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Top Crypto Gainers: Polkadot, Near Protocol, Uniswap lead market rebound

Altcoins, such as Polkadot, Near Protoco, and Uniswap, are leading gains over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin jumped 6% on Wednesday. The altcoins are holding steady on Thursday following a rebound the previous day, testing the waters around their 50-day EMA. 

Cardano steadies as whales accumulate and bullish sentiment grows

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.