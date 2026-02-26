Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Stellar, Cardano & Polkadot – Asian Wrap 26 February

Stellar (XLM) is trading around $0.16 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding more than 8% in the previous day. Derivatives data paints a negative picture as XLM’s short bets hit a monthly high while Open Interest (OI) continues to decline. On the technical side, the primary trend remains bearish, capping the upside move.

Cardano (ADA) price steadies at $0.29 on Thursday after surging over 14% in the previous day. Improving on-chain and derivatives data support a positive outlook as whale wallets are increasing exposure alongside positive funding rates. On the technical side, price action has turned cautiously constructive, with the recently broken descending trendline now acting as a key support level that will determine the next directional move.

Altcoins, such as Polkadot (DOT), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Uniswap (UNI), are leading gains over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) jumped 6% on Wednesday. The altcoins are holding steady at press time on Thursday following a rebound the previous day, testing the waters around their 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).