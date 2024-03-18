Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Ripple & Crypto – European Wrap 18 March

Solana-based tokens have dominated the meme coin narrative with nearly double-digit gains in the past week. A recently launched meme coin project called SLERF is making headlines for the “accidental” burn of nearly 50% of the token’s supply.

The project’s developer said on its X account that he has no means to mint the lost tokens and the meme coin is seeing a rise in accumulation by large-wallet investors in the Solana ecosystem.

XRP price wiped out its weekly gains over the weekend but managed to stay above $0.62 early on Monday. XRP price begins recovery on Monday as traders anticipate activity in the altcoin with upcoming events.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse will speak at the Digital Asset Summit 2024, alongside Ripple Senior Vice President Markus Infanger on Monday. Their words could become a market-moving event for XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger payment network developed by Ripple.

Crypto market participants have their eyes peeled as NVIDIA kicks off its annual GPU technology conference (GTC) on Monday. Traders are looking for information on NVIDIA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives, partnerships and details on its B100 Blackwell, the most capable AI GPU, which could be relevant to miners as they boost the efficient processing of blockchain transactions.

Crypto AI tokens are rallying, with some assets such as Render (RNDR), Bittensor (TAO), SingularityNET (AGIX), Fetch.AI (FET), and AIOZ Network (AIOZ), yielding double-digit gains on the day.