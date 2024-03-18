Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Solana, Ripple & Crypto – European Wrap 18 March

Solana-based meme coin SLERF surges more than 3,700% as developer burns $10 million presale tokens
Solana-based tokens have dominated the meme coin narrative with nearly double-digit gains in the past week. A recently launched meme coin project called SLERF is making headlines for the “accidental” burn of nearly 50% of the token’s supply.
The project’s developer said on its X account that he has no means to mint the lost tokens and the meme coin is seeing a rise in accumulation by large-wallet investors in the Solana ecosystem.
The $SLERF developer accidentally burned the LP and the 500M $SLERF for #airdrop.
All investors participating in the $SLERF pre-sale cannot receive #airdrop.
The current supply is only 500M $SLERF.
XRP price recovery likely catalyzed by upcoming lawsuit deadline and key events for XRP holders
XRP price wiped out its weekly gains over the weekend but managed to stay above $0.62 early on Monday. XRP price begins recovery on Monday as traders anticipate activity in the altcoin with upcoming events.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse will speak at the Digital Asset Summit 2024, alongside Ripple Senior Vice President Markus Infanger on Monday. Their words could become a market-moving event for XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger payment network developed by Ripple.
Crypto AI token rally persists, ignited by NVIDIA AI conference
Crypto market participants have their eyes peeled as NVIDIA kicks off its annual GPU technology conference (GTC) on Monday. Traders are looking for information on NVIDIA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiatives, partnerships and details on its B100 Blackwell, the most capable AI GPU, which could be relevant to miners as they boost the efficient processing of blockchain transactions.
Crypto AI tokens are rallying, with some assets such as Render (RNDR), Bittensor (TAO), SingularityNET (AGIX), Fetch.AI (FET), and AIOZ Network (AIOZ), yielding double-digit gains on the day.
To kick off an exciting week with #GTC2024 tomorrow, we're releasing a BTN recap of last week's Solana's DePIN Pioneers space (hosted by @orca_so) w/ @rendernetwork's @drjonessf & @helium on the growth and future of DePIN on @solana.
Read it here ⬇️https://t.co/1Darq48u7d
